Prep Sports Notebook | Red Devils to scrimmage Friday night

After weeks of contact days, Sesser-Valier’s football team will play under the Friday night lights in 7-on-7 scrimmages Friday, Oct. 9 and Friday Oct. 16.

Red Devils coach Mike Rude believes this will be an opportunity to reward his players for all their hard work during the offseason. The team has been practicing with limited contact days on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s but without any of the fun according to Rude.

“Our kids’ attendance in the weight room and practice has been fantastic,” Rude said in a Monday phone conversation. “For kids to come out two days a week and work hard when you can’t do too much is amazing.”

Rude and counterpart head coach John Shadowens will revisit after Thursday’s practice to discuss the final details before Friday’s scrimmage. The event won’t feature fans or spectators, but Rude still plans to treat the scrimmage like a normal Friday night football game.

“It’s going to depend on what time it gets dark,” said Rude. “We’re used to playing right around 10 after 6 p.m.”