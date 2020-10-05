Prep Sports Notebook | Red Devils to scrimmage Friday night

After weeks of contact days, Sesser-Valier’s football team will play under the Friday night lights in 7-on-7 scrimmages Friday, Oct. 9 and Friday Oct. 16.
Red Devils coach Mike Rude believes this will be an opportunity to reward his players for all their hard work during the offseason. The team has been practicing with limited contact days on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s but without any of the fun according to Rude.
“Our kids’ attendance in the weight room and practice has been fantastic,” Rude said in a Monday phone conversation. “For kids to come out two days a week and work hard when you can’t do too much is amazing.”
Rude and counterpart head coach John Shadowens will revisit after Thursday’s practice to discuss the final details before Friday’s scrimmage. The event won’t feature fans or spectators, but Rude still plans to treat the scrimmage like a normal Friday night football game.
“It’s going to depend on what time it gets dark,” said Rude. “We’re used to playing right around 10 after 6 p.m.”
Players will be given helmets over the week before competing in shorts and t-shirts. There will be no contact among players with the main focal point revolving around getting younger kids playing experience and running plays through the playbook.
Rude stated that some of his players are calling off work to play in the after-school scrimmage, which could potentially bring out the dance moves with music playing from the press box.
“The kids are excited,” said Rude. “Those who normally work after school are making sacrifices to play and we plan on making it fun.”
Regional golf tees off
Go out and support your local golfers as they compete in regional action on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Benton and Anna-Jonesboro headline the Class 2A boys golf regional at Mount Vernon on Tuesday, while the Class 1A regional is at West Frankfort.
Benton sophomore Cy Norman led the Rangers to a first-place finish in the SIRR-Ohio with a 72 at Hickory Ridge Golf Course on Sept. 29. The Wildcats were crowned conference champions on the Mississippi side behind junior Luke Lasley’s score of 69.
The Class 2A girls golf regional will be played at Kokopelli Golf Course on Wednesday, while the Class 1A regional will be played at Hickory Ridge.
Marion three-peated as South Seven champions last Monday in Mount Vernon with a score of 359. Lady Wildcat teammates Baylee Kelley and Sarah Chapel are two exciting golfers to keep an eye on that day.
Junior High State Series sets dates
The SIJHSAA (Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association) announced schools will be offered state tournaments in baseball and softball beginning on Oct. 7.
The extension of the state series was approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Oct. 1 before the SIJHSAA publicly announced it on its website. The statement reads: An important part of this is that students are getting an opportunity to compete a few more times.
Due to COVID restrictions each school that advances to the Class S, M and L State Final 4 will be allotted 100 tickets for fan attendance. Players in uniform, coaches, athletic directors and school administrators of qualifying schools will be admitted free. The 100 tickets will be distributed by the qualifying school as they see fit.
Each respective tournament will have a softball gate and a baseball gate. Tickets are color coded and numbered for each gate. Adults (9th and above) will be charged $5, students (8th grade and lower) $2 and no walkup sales without a ticket are allowed.
The SIJHSAA strongly advises every participant to read through the COVID-19 guidelines for spectators. Fans coming into the facilities must wear a face covering.
618-351-5178
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!