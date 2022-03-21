Prep Sports Notebook | Scheduling officials no easy task for local athletic directors

CARTERVILLE — Scheduling games and finding officials from a dwindling pool of candidates is not that easy for athletic directors to accomplish under the best of circumstances.

Add in a global pandemic and the task grows greater.

Last school year was the absolute worst. Football was pushed to a six-game season from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021. If that weren't tricky enough, a condensed basketball season didn't get underway until late spring, while the traditional spring sports of baseball, softball and track did not wrap up until the early summer.

This year has been somewhat "normal" with the fall sports starting on time, as well as the winter and now spring sports.

Still, there have been issues.

"Spring sports are the most difficult to schedule," said Carterville Athletic Director Brett Diel. "Today (Monday), for example, I have six umpires working three different games - two for junior varsity baseball, two for varsity baseball and two for softball. What makes it even tougher is that a lot of schools will play 30-to-35 games, so it's not like there are a lot of officials available. Simply put, our supply pool of officials is diminishing."

Diel said some of the officials may also work junior college games in the region, which again...takes away from the pool.

Spring sports are also prone to being postponed by weather.

ADs begin the mad scramble when a game or games are rained out.

"First, we have to find an open date on our schedule that also works for our opponent," Diel said. "Then, we have to check with the game officials we had scheduled to see if they are available on the rescheduled date. And because our games most often start at 4:30, there are some guys who can't get away from work that early. There's always something to deal with."

Diel said there were several officials who retired last year and precious few replacements.

"There have been many times I have been looking for someone to work a game the day of the game," Diel said. "There just aren't nearly enough younger guys that are willing to work. We used to be able to draw from SIU - a great job for a college student. But those numbers are dwindling, too."

According to Diel, the River-to-River Conference schools pay basketball and football officials $75 and $65 to baseball and softball umpires.

Fellow River-to-River Conference AD, Andrew Anderson of Herrin, said the fact that there are fewer officials, particularly in the sports of wrestling and track, does make his job more challenging.

"When you get on the IHSA website to see the list of officials, every year the list gets smaller and smaller," he said. "There just aren't a lot of people going into it (officiating) right now across all sports. The next year or two, it's going to become more and more of a problem."

Adding a third official in boys and girls basketball a few years ago is yet another hurdle for administrators. It can be hard enough finding two capable officials. Three is even more challenging.

Anderson said there have been several occasions when he has had to make adjustments on the fly to find replacement officials like after inclement weather forced cancellation of an event. To date, he hasn't had to cancel a game due to lack of officials, but he can see that happening at some point.

"There are going to be some games when you get rained out, for example, that you're not going to be able to reschedule," he said. "Officials have things going on in their lives, too. They're in it for the kids, but there will be times when things come up and they can't make it and there won't be anyone else to get. It's like the perfect storm. This is something that's going to continue through all sports."

Efforts are being made to recruit new officials, Anderson said, but the pay isn't necessarily good enough to entice just anyone to put up with the potential abuse from coaches, players and fans.

The South Seven Conference generally pays $5 to $10 more per game, according to Marion A.D., Ryan Goodisky.

"We've been fortunate at Marion in terms of not losing a game due to (lack of) officials. But the problem is real and I wouldn't be surprised if it does happen someday.

"This is also one of the reasons why our conference moved to an assignor in various sports such as football, basketball, volleyball and soccer," Goodisky said. "ADs and conference assignors have very tough jobs right now. We also try to stay competitive with pay in order to combat some of this (dropouts)."

