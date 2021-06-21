Shot clock appears inevitable for IHSA

Like it or not, it seems inevitable that a shot clock is coming to Illinois High School Association basketball, although it might be later instead of sooner.

If IHSA executive director Craig Anderson’s comments after a June 14 Board of Directors meeting carry any weight, shot clock manufacturers might start making a killing off area high schools in the future.

During that meeting, the board agreed to discuss creating a timeline and process to gather input from member schools on implementing a shot clock as early as the 2022-23 school year. Logistics make it more likely that it takes at least two years before IHSA games are influenced by a shot clock.

“I expect to have a good discussion with the membership on this topic over the next school year,” Anderson said in an IHSA press release. “I could envision the shot clock being phased in over the next handful of years to allow the membership adequate time to become accustomed to the shot clock, purchase the necessary equipment and identify individuals who will be able to manage the clock.”

If one wants to generate a passionate debate, just bring up the shot clock. Proponents say it would bring the prep game more in line with college or professional basketball and better prepare players to play at the next level.