Prep Sports Notebook | SIRR Ohio division boys basketball gets off to quick start

The boys basketball season may only be two weeks old, but already there are some noticeable trends developing throughout Southern Illinois. Some of those trends are completely anticipated and at least one is a bit of a surprise.

Enjoying the best start to the new season by far is the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. No fewer than four schools remain undefeated and all won area tournaments.

The Benton Rangers (5-0) waltzed away with the Goreville Invitational Tournament title this past weekend, posting wins over Johnston City, Anna-Jonesboro, Hamilton County, Hardin County and the host Blackcats.

Herrin is also 5-0 with a win at Sesser-Valier and four tournament wins at Du Quoin (Cairo, West Frankfort, Carmi-White County, and the host Indians). All of Herrin's wins have been by double digits. It also so happens that Herrin will host Benton on Friday night in the conference opener for both schools. Should be an exciting one.

The Massac County Patriots are off to a 6-0 start after going 4-0 at the Vienna Thanksgiving Invitational, beating the host Eagles in the championship game. They followed up with wins over Cobden and Calloway County, Kentucky (74-68) Friday at the Marshall County Hoopfest. Junior guards Isaac Hosman and Will Harmon combined for 44 points to pace the victory.

Coach Joe Hosman's boys were picked in the preseason by coaches to battle it out with Herrin to win the Ohio.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season to date is the performance of the Murphysboro Red Devils.

Despite bringing back only one varsity starter - junior guard Karmelo Abernathy - and despite losing a potential All-South center in AJ Walker who transferred to Carbondale - the Red Devils went 4-0 in their own Ernie Bozarth Memorial Tournament last week.

The Red Devils claimed wins over Chester, East St. Louis Lovejoy, Harrisburg and Carterville in the title game.

Veteran head coach Daryl Murphy found some underclassman players who are up to the task of varsity ball, including sophomore Cade Brooks who poured in 18 points in the win over the Lions on Saturday. Other sophomores - Kaden Shields and AJ Boese - are making their presence felt as well, and don't be surprised to see even more of these youngsters contributing in the games ahead.

Murphysboro will get tested when it leaves the friendly confines of its home gym this Friday to make the trek to Metropolis against undefeated Massac County. Another must-watch game in the region.

Carterville (3-1), Centralia (3-1), Carbondale (4-2), and Mount Vernon (4-2) are also off to solid starts.

LADY BEARCATS

You don't have to look very hard to see who is off to the best start in girls basketball here in the region. The Christopher Bearcats are a blistering 7-0 with wins over quality programs like Pinckneyville, Du Quoin, Goreville and Herrin.

Junior forward Amiah Hargrove is averaging over 22 points and nine rebounds per game. She is also converted 59% of her shots from the field, 72% of her free throws, and has nearly three steals per game.

Her teammates - Jessica Gordon, McKensie Jackson, Emily Van Hoorebeke, Tori Crain, Makayla Dejear, and Emma Wampler are contributing, as well, to make this Bearcats team one of the best in the entire region.