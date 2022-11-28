Prep Sports Notebook | South Seven adds Collinsville, Granite City for football

The games won't count in the league standings just yet, but changes are underway within the South Seven Conference - at least in football.

The league has added Granite City and Collinsville to each remaining school's schedule this fall on a trial basis. Earlier this year, Belleville Althoff announced plans to leave the South Seven after this current school year.

Both Granite City and Collinsville have agreed to play Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Centralia and Cahokia the next four years. In two years, the league will vote whether or not to make Collinsville and Granite City permanent members of the league for football only.

Granite City will continue to be an independent in other sports, according to its athletic director, John Moad, while Collinsville will remain in the Southwestern Conference in the other sports.

"This agreement was struck about two years ago for the fall of 2023," said Marion Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky. "This deal is to help all teams fill their schedules. Most of the South Seven has a hard time doing this, so it made too much sense not to try it.

"The South Seven will play Granite City and Collinsville on a non-conference basis (at first)," Goodisky said. "After two years, we'll take a look at how it's working out for everyone."

Marion has played Granite City in the past. Collinsville would be a new addition.

Goodisky said Marion dropped Jerseyville and Highland from its schedule in order to add Granite City and Collinsville.

"Unfortunately, we had to for the betterment of the conference," he said.

Carbondale has been playing Granite City for some time now, but Collinsville will be a new addition for the Terriers, as well.