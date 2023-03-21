The basketballs, wrestling gear and bowling balls have been tucked away until next school year. They have been replaced with baseballs, softballs, tennis balls, soccer balls, shot puts and discs.

In other words, spring sports are here.

There is a plethora of sports to suit the sports-minded fan here in Southern Illinois, but be prepared to dress warmly and perhaps have an umbrella handy as the weather will be spotty at best for the next few weeks.

Take this week, for example. Monday and Saturday are the only days this week where rain is not in the forecast. Dozens of games will be canceled, which is why so many coaches overschedule. Whereas most conference games get rescheduled, many non-conference games don’t.

And it’s hard to find a rhythm in baseball and softball if you’re only playing once or twice a week.

In baseball, the Harrisburg Bulldogs, led by veteran head coach Jay Thompson, remain the team to beat in Southern Illinois until proven otherwise. The Herrin Tigers, sporting two outstanding pitchers in Fox Connor and Hunter Serena, may give the Bulldogs a strong push for the Ohio Division crown in the River-to-River Conference after finishing second a year ago.

In the Mississippi Division, all five teams are solid - Carterville, Nashville, Du Quoin, Anna-Jonesboro and Pinckneyville.

Du Quoin and AJ each won regional titles last year.

Marion lost its two key starting pitchers from last year in Trevor Jackson and Karsten Stotlar, but first-year head coach Kyle Geiger – who was hired away from Du Quoin – is an up-and-coming standout manager who will find a way to win without those bookend starters. Mount Vernon is the favorite to win the league.

In softball, Carterville and Pinckneyville are two of the top returning ballclubs in the region. Both have many of their starters back, including standout pitchers Lacie Carr (Lions) and Addie Waggoner (Panthers) and both are members of the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference.

That should make for a heck of a conference race. The same could be said for smaller schools like Trico and Goreville, who traditionally contend for a state tournament appearance.

And in the large-school category, Marion has been the team to beat in the South Seven in recent years.

The Wildcats welcome back junior Kaitlyn Reuss, who was unable to pitch last year due to a knee injury. Her replacement – senior Cam Harre – was forced into action and made major strides in the circle. It should be one heck of a 1-2 punch this spring.

In track, Marion, Mount Vernon and Herrin figure to be the top teams in the region in both boys and girls meets with strong efforts also expected from Murphysboro, Carterville, Benton, Pinckneyville, and Du Quoin.