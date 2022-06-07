Prep Sports Notebook | Spring season concludes, new coaches hired

The 2020-21 spring sports season finally drew to a close Friday when the Marion Wildcats softball team fell 4-3 in nine innings to Highland in the Class 3A sectional championship game at Centralia. It marked the second straight year the Bulldogs have ousted a strong Wildcats team from postseason play.

Marion coach Joy Neal, a Herrin native, deserves a lot of credit for elevating the Wildcats program to new heights. She will now have some rebuilding to do, however, after graduating two standout performers in Abbi Sherrard and Karris Rhine.

MHS Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky posted on Facebook on Friday that he couldn't be more proud of the team.

"They left it all on the field," he said.

Marion finished at 28-9 overall with conference and regional championships to its credit.

Sticking with softball, shoutouts are in order to Trico for winning the Class 1A sectional before falling to Casey-Westfield in the Super-Sectional last week. Same holds true to Pinckneyville for advancing to the Class 2A Super-Sectional before falling to Freeburg. Both tournaments were played in Johnston City, which did a fabulous job as host.

The field was immaculate. The game-day workers were quick and on point. The announcing was informative and balanced. There was air conditioning in the press box and a concession stand that takes a backseat to nobody. Oh, and the crowds were overflowing.

Kudos also to those regional champions not already mentioned: Pope County, Goreville and Woodlawn (1A), Carterville and Murphysboro (2A), and Mount Vernon (3A).

In baseball, the team that advanced the furthest from our region was Steeleville. The Warriors, fresh off placing fourth in the state in boys basketball, won regional and sectional titles on the diamond before losing to Louisville North Clay in the Super-Sectional hosted by SIU.

Du Quoin advanced to the sectional finals before falling to defending state champion, Freeburg.

Regional champions in addition to Steeleville and Du Quoin include: Goreville and Cobden (1A) Anna-Jonesboro and Harrisburg (2A), and Mount Vernon (3A).

NEW FACES, NEW THINGS

The Vienna-Goreville Eagles have announced a new head football coach, Robert "Rob" Womack, who served as an assistant in the program last school year under Nic Bocook.

The Eagles were winless last year, forfeiting all their games due to lack of numbers. In fact, they only had seven games scheduled as opposed to the customary nine.

Womack previously helped out with the Sertona Youth Program and Fort Dorchester High School program in South Carolina over the last 17 years. Dorchester is a 5A school in that state that has produced four NFL players and several players now in the collegiate ranks.

Womack grew up attending Anna-Jonesboro schools in the early 1990s before his family moved to South Carolina, where he completed his education.

The Pinckneyville Panthers also have a new head football coach with the selection of Ryan Lott. Much like Vienna-Goreville, the Panthers went 0-9 with two COVID-19-related forfeits. Lott replaces Logan Spain, who accepted a teaching position in Missouri.

The Harrisburg Bulldogs hired a new boys head basketball coach to replace 30-year head coach Randy Smithpeters, who recently resigned his position. Andy Fehrenbacher, who has enjoyed successful stints as head coach with Teutopolis and Salem, takes over the reins of the Bulldogs.

Fehrenbacher posted a record of 200-44 with six regional championships and four sectional crowns at Teutopolis and a 73-87 mark at Salem, including 36 wins against 23 losses over the last two seasons there.

Other Harrisburg news last week included the announcement of artificial turf for Taylor Football Field in school colors that is now under construction.

According to a local news report with information credited to the high school student publication - The Purple Clarion - the field is currently undergoing demolition. Once the top layer of dirt is reduced, crews will slowly work on the installation of the artificial turf. The track is also being overhauled. Work is expected to be finished later this month. The fieldhouse at the complex will also undergo renovations that will feature dressing rooms on both ends, concession stand, weight room, coach's office, dressing room for officials, an athletic training room and golf simulator for the golf team.

