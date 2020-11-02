Prep Sports Notebook | Stark reality sets in for IHSA schools

While the IHSA still plans to play its basketball season as scheduled, beginning with practice on Nov. 16 and games as early as Nov. 30, it’s becoming more likely that many schools are going to wait to play their season.
That is, if they play at all.
Not-so-veiled hints by the Governor’s Office and the Illinois School Board of Education that school districts could risk a loss of funding if they defied Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders not to play this winter are weighing heavy on schools’ decision-makers.
The Chicago Public League has already opted to postpone basketball, and Decatur schools won’t open up until at least Jan. 4. No Southern Illinois school has publicly played its cards yet, but Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini said South Seven schools met on Monday to discuss their options.
“One of us isn’t going to play, and another said they were all-in,” Albertini said. “The rest of us are still waiting to hear guidance from our school’s attorneys. We want to find out more before we make a decision.”
The euphoria most coaches, players and fans felt Wednesday when the IHSA pivoted away from Pritzker’s decision to postpone basketball season has been replaced by a stark reality. Logic suggests most schools aren’t likely to risk losing funding for the express purpose of playing basketball in front of empty gyms.
IHSA athletic directors participated in a Zoom call on Monday. Only nine percent of the 372 who were on the call felt certain their schools would play basketball. Twenty-nine percent said it was a no-go, and the other 62 percent are in Albertini’s boat – in limbo with no idea how this is going to play out.
“Insurance companies are hearing two different things from us and ISBE,” Albertini said. “What would happen if you’re liable, something happens and you’re sued? What would that look like for funding? The lawyers are trying to figure everything out.”
Albertini said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson revealed that he’s reached out to the Governor’s Office but hasn’t heard back. The lack of communication between the sides has become a far too common feature since late July, when Pritzker undermined an IHSA announcement about its fall sports plans by putting football and volleyball in a high-risk category, forcing it to move those sports to the spring.
The IHSA is likely to move its regularly-scheduled Board of Directors meeting up from Nov. 16 to the previous week. That might allow it to give its member schools clarity on how to proceed before basketball practice starts.
If it’s able to start, that is.
“Honestly, none of us know what to think,” Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky said.
CROSSING THE FINISH LINE
Alex Partlow finished cross country season as he started it – ahead of the pack.
The Carbondale junior capped a perfect junior season Saturday by winning the Class 2A Olney Sectional by more than 12 seconds over Taylorville’s Chris Cherry. Making Partlow’s time of 15:32 even more remarkable was that it came on a course slowed by several days of rain and subtle changes in elevation.
Partlow’s season was even more remarkable when one considers he missed his sophomore year with a hip injury.
“The kid is just amazing,” Albertini said. “He’s got a great head on his shoulders. We’re looking forward to seeing what he could do next year.”
LOCALS IN COLLEGE
Former Carterville star Luke Ford caught his first pass at Illinois on Saturday, gaining 4 yards in a 31-24 loss against Purdue.
A Georgia transfer who had to sit out last year after the NCAA quashed his hardship appeal for immediate eligibility, Ford is hoping for a bigger impact Saturday when the Fighting Illini (0-2) host Minnesota (0-2).
Nashville product Royce Newman made his 18th straight start Saturday as Ole Miss routed Vanderbilt 54-21. A 6-6, 310-pound senior right tackle, Newman helped the Rebels roll up a whopping 641 yards and 35 first downs against the hapless Commodores.
