Prep Sports Notebook | Stark reality sets in for IHSA schools

IHSA athletic directors participated in a Zoom call on Monday. Only nine percent of the 372 who were on the call felt certain their schools would play basketball. Twenty-nine percent said it was a no-go, and the other 62 percent are in Albertini’s boat – in limbo with no idea how this is going to play out.

“Insurance companies are hearing two different things from us and ISBE,” Albertini said. “What would happen if you’re liable, something happens and you’re sued? What would that look like for funding? The lawyers are trying to figure everything out.”

Albertini said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson revealed that he’s reached out to the Governor’s Office but hasn’t heard back. The lack of communication between the sides has become a far too common feature since late July, when Pritzker undermined an IHSA announcement about its fall sports plans by putting football and volleyball in a high-risk category, forcing it to move those sports to the spring.

The IHSA is likely to move its regularly-scheduled Board of Directors meeting up from Nov. 16 to the previous week. That might allow it to give its member schools clarity on how to proceed before basketball practice starts.

If it’s able to start, that is.