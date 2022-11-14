Prep Sports Notebook | The games to remember are those played in November

And then there was one.

The Johnston City Indians football team is indeed making lifelong memories with some huge wins in the month of November. The Tribe is not only the last football team, but the last fall sports team standing in Southern Illinois following Saturday's home win over Belleville Althoff. It was an especially impressive win for Johnston City considering that Althoff plays in the South Seven Conference, a Class 5A league.

The win improved the Indians' record to 12-0, a school record, and allows the team to advance to the semifinal round in Class 2A. No previous Indians football team has ever advanced this far.

This week, Johnston City will travel north to take on top-seeded Decatur St. Teresa, a private school that is also undefeated.

Again, the Indians will be the underdog, but it would be foolish to count this team out. Despite a pretty much one-dimensional offense (90-plus percent running team), Johnston City has discovered that its ground attack is elite enough to thrive without the aid of the forward pass. Congrats to the "Bad to the Bone" boys for a magnificent run so far and good luck Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m. in Decatur.

SPEAKING OF FOOTBALL

The season came to an end for our two other Southern Illinois representatives - Carterville and Murphysboro - both competing in Class 4A. The Lions dropped a home decision to annual powerhouse, Rochester, while the Red Devils were smothered by a dynamic program at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. Carterville finishes 11-1, while Murphysboro finishes 9-3.

I plan on saying more about this in my weekly column on Thursday, but it's kind of tough for public schools like Carterville and Murphysboro to beat teams that can draw students from anywhere in the greater Springfield area. Rochester and SHG are, in essence, two football factories, and have been for some time now.

Athletes attend those schools for one reason - to play on a team that can win a state championship. Both SHG and Rochester have won state championships in Class 5A. For the IHSA to allow the two to drop down a class is... well.... ridiculous and unsportsmanlike.

That's what makes the postseason run from the Lions and Red Devils that much more special. They did so on a not-too-level playing field.

Job well done!

SUPER SPIKERS

How about a shoutout to the Norris City-Omaha-Enfield volleyball team! The Cardinals finished third last weekend at the Class 1A state volleyball meet, beating Newman Central Catholic of Sterling in the third-place match. NCOE was bumped into the third-match by Springfield Lutheran. The Cardinals were the only public school competing at state.

According to their coach Jaclyn Melton, the third-place finish is the highest in school history. There has been two prior fourth-place finishes. The 39 wins isn't too shabby either.

BASKETBALL UNDERWAY

There is no rest for the weary. Not one week between the end of the fall sports season and the start of the winter sports season. Isn't that crazy? Girls basketball got underway Monday night with boys games set to begin next week.

Our conference previews for girls teams have been running in The Southern and on thesouthern.com the last several days. The boys teams' previews will be featured next.