Prep Sports Notebook | Time for football, volleyball and cross country to shine

Three down, three to go.

Boys and girls golf, boys soccer and girls tennis are all now complete. Golf was wrapped up a couple of weeks ago. Tennis ended Thursday for our Southern Illinois players and soccer ended Saturday for the last two standing local participants - Carbondale and Marion. The Terriers fell to Mascoutah, 2-1, and the Wildcats were blitzed by Waterloo, 7-1.

What does that leave in the way of fall sports for our region?

Football, volleyball and cross country. And all are winding down pretty quickly.

In football, there is one Friday game scheduled in the opening round of the playoffs - Murphysboro (7-2) will host Columbia (6-3). All other games are set for Saturday afternoon.

Following is a breakdown of all the football playoff matches within our region:

5A Marion (6-3) at Mascoutah (6-3) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday

5A Mount Vernon (5-4) at Kankakee (7-2) at 3 p.m. on Saturday

4A Geneseo (5-4) at Carterville (9-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday

4A Columbia (6-3) at Murphysboro (7-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday

3A Harrisburg (5-4) at Tolono Unity at 2 p.m. on Saturday

3A Stanford Olympia (5-4) at Benton (8-1) at 3 p.m. on Saturday

2A Nashville (7-2) at Red Bud (7-2) at 1 p.m. on Saturday

2A Flora (5-4) at Johnston City (9-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday

2A Fairfield (6-3) at Virden (8-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday

2A Athens (7-2) at Carmi-White County (7-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday

2A Chester (5-4) at Decatur St. Teresa (9-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

1A Moweaqua Central A&M (6-3) at Sesser-Valier (7-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Volleyball regional tournaments are underway this week in Gallatin County, Oblong, Norris City, Farina, Okawville, Goreville, Waterloo Gibault and Zeigler-Royalton in Class 1A, which covers pretty much all of Southern Illinois.

Regional title matches are scheduled for Thursday. The winners feed into the Webber Township and Trico Sectionals next week. The two favorites to reach the finals of next week's sectional are Norris City and Trico in 1A.

In Class 2A, regionals are being hosted by Chester, Anna-Jonesboro, Mount Carmel and Sparta, who all feed into the Pinckneyville Sectional. Winners of the Trenton Wesclin, Shelbyville, Salem and Hillsboro regionals all feed into the Breese Mater Dei Sectional next week. There is no clear cut favorite in Class 2A. Take your pick between Carterville, Nashville, Fairfield, Massac County, Hamilton County, Belleville Althoff and Pinckneyville.

In Class 3A, Herrin and Olney are hosting regionals in Southern Illinois. Centralia is the favorite at Herrin and Marion is the favorite at Olney, although Carbondale is certainly not to be ruled out. The winner of those regionals would advance to the Centralia Sectional next week.

Cross country sectionals are set for this Saturday. Benton will host the Class 1A sectional meet with a 9 a.m. start for the girls race followed by the boys race around 10. The meet will be held at the city park.

The Class 2A sectional meet will be run at Chatham Glenwood. The girls race gets underway at 11 a.m. followed by the boys race at noon.