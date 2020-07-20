Prep Sports Notebook | Verhines ready to shine as Woodlawn coach

Woodlawn’s hiring of Dawson Verhines to be the next boys basketball coach wasn’t an opportunity that either side anticipated.
Verhines was recently sworn in as a sheriff’s deputy in Jefferson County in May. Now at 27-years-old, his focus shifts to leaving a positive impact on kids’ lives through the game of basketball.
“I’m really excited to build relationships with these kids,” said Verhines. “Not just for a few years of their lives either; I want to be someone they can call upon at any time when they need something.”
Verhines was a standout player at Woodlawn before graduating in 2011. He then went on to play at Rend Lake College and walk-on at Southern Illinois University.
Verhines is close friends with most of the Woodlawn staff and players since his assistant coaching days under Brian Gamber. Gamber was hired as the Rend Lake College head basketball coach in early May — ever since then he’s been recruiting Verhines to be his replacement.
“Brian is one of my better friends,” said Verhines. “We spoke before he decided to move to Rend Lake and he’s been in my corner since the beginning.”
Most of Gamber’s early recruits at Rend Lake have been local athletes including Herrin’s Brandon Anthony, Mount Vernon’s Jackson Creel and Nashville’s Terry Pelczynski.
The two friends carry most of the same key values.
“He kind of knows my philosophy on things,” Verhines said in regards to Gamber. “I’d always wanted to become a head coach, but I wasn’t actively applying for coaching jobs. The situation just ended up working out perfectly because I’m already really familiar with everyone at the school.”
Verhines added that his years spent as an assistant coach sparked his interest for a head coaching gig. Keeping in touch with his former basketball coach, Shane Witzel, also played a huge part in his decision-making process.
“Coach Witzel was one of the guys that helped make this happen,” said Verhines. “Sheriff Bullard at the JCPD has been very understanding of my decision and it’s been tricky dealing with a lot of big decisions in my life lately.”
Verhines coached alongside Gamber during the 2016-17 season when the Cardinals fell to Effingham St. Anthony in the Class 1A Super-Sectional. Woodlawn won sectionals at Norris City last season with a roster that notched 31 wins.
“I just felt like now was the best time to pursue a coaching career,” said Verhines. “This all goes back to my playing days there. I keep in touch with the coaches that I was lucky enough to play for and I hope to build that same relationship with my players.”
Meridian chooses Harris
Meridian High School is welcoming back Greg Harris as the program's head baseball coach.
Harris brings familiarity and leadership to a position he’s more than familiar with. He has co-coached the Bobcats alongside Mike Hileman and Curtland Sawyer during his tenure before Sawyer took over the role in 2018.
Jr. High fall sports in waiting game
The SIJHSAA is postponing its official decision on the fall sports state series of baseball, softball, girls cross country and boys cross country following a 9 a.m. meeting held on Monday.
SIJHSAA Executive Director Greg Hale stated that schools can practice under Phase 4 guidelines until the IHSA makes a decision. That target date is Aug. 3.
The IHSA announced on July 14 that it will defer to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and the Governor’s Office on all of its Return to Play Guidelines moving forward.
“We can’t do anything until the IHSA makes their decision,” Hale said via Twitter. “We have no guidance right now, so we couldn’t make a decision.”
618-351-5178
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!