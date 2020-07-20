Prep Sports Notebook | Verhines ready to shine as Woodlawn coach

The two friends carry most of the same key values.

“He kind of knows my philosophy on things,” Verhines said in regards to Gamber. “I’d always wanted to become a head coach, but I wasn’t actively applying for coaching jobs. The situation just ended up working out perfectly because I’m already really familiar with everyone at the school.”

Verhines added that his years spent as an assistant coach sparked his interest for a head coaching gig. Keeping in touch with his former basketball coach, Shane Witzel, also played a huge part in his decision-making process.

“Coach Witzel was one of the guys that helped make this happen,” said Verhines. “Sheriff Bullard at the JCPD has been very understanding of my decision and it’s been tricky dealing with a lot of big decisions in my life lately.”

Verhines coached alongside Gamber during the 2016-17 season when the Cardinals fell to Effingham St. Anthony in the Class 1A Super-Sectional. Woodlawn won sectionals at Norris City last season with a roster that notched 31 wins.