Prep Sports Notebook | Waggoner was the story of the postseason for Pinckneyville

The past two weeks I’ve been covering the Class 2A baseball and softball playoffs and have been privileged to have seen many great individual performances and two teams in particular that came together in the postseason to make a long run in the playoffs.

The season for the Pinckneyville Panthers softball team ended Monday with a 3-0 loss to Freeburg at the Johnston City 2A Super-Sectional. While the season ended earlier than anyone had wanted, the run to Johnston City was one of the greatest in my recent memory.

The story of the playoffs was junior right-hander Addie Waggoner, who missed 30 days and 19 games in the middle of season with a back injury, but who also returned to lead her team back to the Super-Sectional.

After returning to the circle for an inning followed by three innings in the final two games of the regular season, Waggoner made her first start since March 29 against Du Quoin in the semifinals of the Pinckneyville Regional and pitched five innings, giving up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts before being removed by the coach’s pitch count.

Having proved she could handle the workload, Waggoner was given the greenlight to pitch as far as she could and went the distance against Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher, tossing a three-hitter with seven strikeouts in beating sophomore phenom Haley Pasquino, 5-2, tossing a no-hitter for five and two-thirds innings. She gave up the two runs in the seventh when she was running out of gas.

That was just a prelude with undefeated Mount Carmel (23-0) waiting for the Panthers in the semifinals of the Carterville Sectional. Waggoner didn’t even break a sweat tossing her third career no-hitter and second this season losing a perfect game with two outs in the seventh on a four-pitch walk. After the game she didn’t care - she just wanted to win the game.

It was then out of the pan and into the fire for Waggoner and the Panthers having to play 33-2 Carterville for the sectional title. When a pitcher is in the zone, they can’t be beat and the Lions were dispatched easily with Waggoner giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts.

Waggoner was on the mound again Monday facing Freeburg in the Super-Sectional and her streak and the season ended with a 3-0 loss. Waggoner was pulled with one-out in the fourth after giving up two runs on four hits. Her comment when Coach Alan Engelhardt came to the mound was simply, “I didn’t have it.”

Well, for 14 days and six games Waggoner was one of the greatest pitchers in the state. I felt fortunate to have seen her pitch during that stretch and talk to her four straight times. I got my money’s worth.

Du Quoin dominance

If you didn’t get a chance to see the Du Quoin baseball team, you missed an exciting team that blended a great offense and good defense with some clutch pitching to win its first regional title since 2015 and advanced to the sectional title game for the first time since 2018.

The season ended Saturday to defending champion Freeburg, 13-0, but the playoff run leading up to that game was exciting.

The regular season was up-and-down beginning with a 6-0 start, but then winning a few and losing a few before winning the final two games, 15-2, and, 14-4, to finish with a 17-11 record. After the playoff run, the Indians finished with a 20-12 record for its first 20-win season since 2015.

Then the magic began when the Indians hosted the 2A regional and senior David Lee tossed a gem to beat Benton, 2-1. The Indians scored both their runs with two outs and Lee tossed a three-hitter on 83 pitches. First baseman Owen Cornett went 3-for-3.

The weekend of storms began with the Indians playing for the regional title against Nashville and Cornett smacking his fifth home run to give Du Quoin a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the weather postponed the game until the following Monday.

When the game resumed, Nashville scored five runs in their half of the first and led 6-2 after the fourth inning. The Indians tied the game with four runs in the fifth with Cornett coming through by driving in the tying run. The Indians won the game with two runs in the seventh, as Cornett hit a double to drive in the winning run to win the regional title. For the game, Cornett went 3-for-4.

The Indians moved to the Benton Sectional and jumped out to a 10-2 lead over Anna-Jonesboro behind the pitching of Lee, who pitched the first five and a third innings holding the Wildcats to three hits.

Anna-Jonesboro scored six runs in the top of the seventh, but the Indians survived another test to advance to the sectional championship game. Cornett was again on top of his game, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Cornett came into the playoffs as one of the best hitters in the region with a .482 batting average, but that was nothing to what he achieved in the first three playoff games batting .800 (8-of-10). Against Freeburg, he was hit in his first at-bat, walked in his second and struck out in his third to finish the playoffs with a .727 batting average.

Blakely earns nod

Richard Blakely of Southern Illinois Sports Productions added another feather in his cap. Blakely was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020 in recognition of his broadcasting local high school athletic events in the 1970s.

Well, the St. Louis Baseball Cardinals got wind of his fantastic contributions to the high school athletes in our region and honored him by asking him to throw out the first pitch in a May 14 game against the Baltimore Orioles or, as he calls them, the St. Louis Brownies since that’s what the team was called before they left St. Louis and was sold to Baltimore after the 1953 season.

This may have been a bigger honor to Richard than the Hall of Fame since he said at the time: “It was more important to my late wife Karen for some reason than it was for me,” and then when I saw him last week in Goreville for the 1A softball sectional championship game he couldn’t wait to show me the pictures. All I can say is Richard is not only the nicest man you will ever meet, but a person who richly deserves every honor that can be bestowed on him. Congratulations.

