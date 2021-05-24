Prep Sports Notebook | Weathers hired as Nashville boys hoops coach

Say one thing for Patrick Weathers: It’s pretty certain that he knows what he’s getting into with his new gig.

He was hired last week as the new boys basketball coach at Nashville, putting him in the unenviable position of following Wayne Harre. All Harre did in his four years on the job was win 99 games while losing only 19. Harre took the 2018-19 squad to the Class 2A title game and went 13-1 in his final year, earning the SIRR Mississippi crown.

Weathers was an assistant on that staff, and also served as an assistant for the previous Hornets’ team to play for a state final. That was in 2014, when he helped his father, Brad, take Nashville to the 2A finals, only to lose in double overtime to Bloomington Central Catholic.

Brad Weathers, who won a state title at Carlyle in 1988-89, posted a 180-72 mark in eight years at Nashville. All but one of his teams won at least 20 games and four of them cut down nets to symbolize regional titles.

Patrick Weathers’ first Hornets squad has one of the top players in Southern Illinois returning in senior forward Isaac Turner, who became an all-court force this winter and joined Buzz Ritzel as one of the top 1-2 duos in the area.

ANGELLY LET GO