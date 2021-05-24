Prep Sports Notebook | Weathers hired as Nashville boys hoops coach

Say one thing for Patrick Weathers: It’s pretty certain that he knows what he’s getting into with his new gig.
He was hired last week as the new boys basketball coach at Nashville, putting him in the unenviable position of following Wayne Harre. All Harre did in his four years on the job was win 99 games while losing only 19. Harre took the 2018-19 squad to the Class 2A title game and went 13-1 in his final year, earning the SIRR Mississippi crown.
Weathers was an assistant on that staff, and also served as an assistant for the previous Hornets’ team to play for a state final. That was in 2014, when he helped his father, Brad, take Nashville to the 2A finals, only to lose in double overtime to Bloomington Central Catholic.
Brad Weathers, who won a state title at Carlyle in 1988-89, posted a 180-72 mark in eight years at Nashville. All but one of his teams won at least 20 games and four of them cut down nets to symbolize regional titles.
Patrick Weathers’ first Hornets squad has one of the top players in Southern Illinois returning in senior forward Isaac Turner, who became an all-court force this winter and joined Buzz Ritzel as one of the top 1-2 duos in the area.
ANGELLY LET GO
Harrisburg is looking for a football coach just over three months before the 2021 fall season begins. Its school board voted last week not to renew the contract of four-year coach Gabe Angelly.
The Bulldogs went 8-24 under Angelly, winning no more than four games in any season. They actually were a much better team in the 2021 spring season, going 2-4 with home wins over Massac County and Herrin. But a 23-12 loss in the regular season finale at West Frankfort kept them from enjoying a .500 season after going 0-8 in 2019.
Since going 11-2 under Jason Roper in 2012 and playing in the Class 4A semifinals, Harrisburg hasn’t won a playoff game. It’s only played in one postseason game since then, losing a first round matchup in 2015 in Al Way’s third stint as the coach.
LOCALS IN COLLEGE
While SIU Edwardsville’s baseball team failed to qualify for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, Goreville product Brant Gildewell couldn’t be blamed. He finished his junior year with a team-best 6-1 record and 4.45 earned run average.
Glidewell’s ERA took a beating in his last outing on Friday, when he gave up eight hits and seven runs in three innings of his team’s 13-12 loss at Tennessee Tech that knocked it out of the OVC tourney. But it was still a good season for a guy who didn’t become a part of the Cougars’ rotation until March.
J.T. Weber (Massac County) takes a .312 average, 13 homers and 56 RBI into the MVC Tournament this week for Southern Illinois. Weber has enjoyed a breakout season for the Salukis, capping it by going 6-for-14 and knocking in four runs in a series split over the weekend at home with MVC regular season champ Dallas Baptist. Weber presently leads the team in slugging percentage (.563) and RBI.
Abbey Crain (Carterville) hit the ground running at John A. Logan. Crain batted .372 with her first career homer, 13 RBI and 27 steals in as many attempts for the Vols’ softball team, which qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament this week in Yuma, Ariz.
Carbondale’s Kate Crombar (.382-18-60), Carterville’s Montana Taylor (.360-5-44) and Goreville’s Kelsey Ray (24-2, 1.99) are among a number of former area stars to make their mark for Logan.