Prep Sports Notebook | Wheeler, Cobden humbled by No. 1 ranking

No one will know what Cobden’s boys basketball team would have done in the postseason, since there was no State Series because of the pandemic-shortened season.
But thanks to Chicago Public School playing an extra week after getting their season off to a late start, we know the Appleknockers can call themselves No. 1 until November.
Last week’s final Associated Press prep poll found Cobden moving up from No. 2 to No. 1, giving it an unofficial state title of sorts after going 19-0. That included 16 wins in the season’s final 23 days, including three in one 24-hour stretch.
“It’s pretty humbling because it is an honor,” Appleknockers coach Wendell Wheeler said Monday. “It’s always big just to get votes in a poll or get ranked, and to be No. 1 in your class is something for the boys.”
Cobden had just a couple of tight games, both on the road. It had to rally in the second half on Feb. 23 for a South Egyptian Conference win over Meridian, then gutted out a victory March 6 against Patoka.
That triumph ended a stretch of three games in 24 hours where the Appleknockers won at Joppa on a Friday night, then scored a Saturday morning home win over Agape Christian. After that game, they grabbed their road uniforms, boarded a bus and made a two-hour trip north to take care of business at Patoka.
Next year, Cobden should be a threat again. It returns 6-10 center Elliot Lowndes and 6-6 forward Tyler Franklin, who improved greatly from his freshman to sophomore year. The lanky, long-armed Lowndes is an intriguing next-level prospect because of his skills and ability to block or alter shots with either hand.
Both players, along with 6-7 senior Noah Franklin, who’s signed with Division II Southwest Baptist (Mo.), should earn votes for various all-state teams.
GOING FOR THE GOLD
A pair of former wrestling stars at Carbondale are taking their shot this weekend at qualifying for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.
Zane Richards and Alli Ragan are both entered in a challenge tournament that starts Friday in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena. Richards is seeded ninth at 57 kg, while Ragan’s seeding in the women’s 57 kg competition hasn’t been determined.
Both wrestlers must advance to the finals of their weight class, then win a best 2 of 3 series against another competitor to earn a trip to Tokyo in July.
LOCALS IN COLLEGE
Drew Stokes (Murphysboro) racked up 75 assists on Saturday for the Colorado School of Mines in conference losses to Colorado State Pueblo and Regis. Stokes, a junior setter for the 8-3 Miners, entered Monday’s match with unbeaten Colorado Mesa with 469 assists in 11 matches.
Matty Hawkins (Harrisburg) hit. 467 with seven kills and a block Saturday in Trinity International’s 3-0 win over Roosevelt. The junior middle hitter ranks second on the team with 214 kills and possesses a team-high 61 blocks, helping the Trojans post a 15-8 record.
Karsyn Davis (Harrisburg) belted the first homer of her college career Saturday when Southeast Missouri State polished off a doubleheader and weekend sweep of Ohio Valley Conference rival Morehead State.
Davis’ solo shot was part of a seven-run first inning in the opener of the RedHawks’ 10-0 win. It helped up her average to .314 in 35 at-bats with seven RBI. Davis has also fanned only three times for 14-10 SEMO, which hosts 23-5 SIU on Wednesday.
Tori Schullian (Herrin) is batting .217 with a homer and nine RBI for SIU in 46 at-bats, but remains a fixture in the Salukis’ lineup because of her eye. Schullian has drawn 14 walks, giving her an on-base percentage around .400, and has played solid defense when used in the outfield.