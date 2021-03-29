Prep Sports Notebook | Wheeler, Cobden humbled by No. 1 ranking

No one will know what Cobden’s boys basketball team would have done in the postseason, since there was no State Series because of the pandemic-shortened season.

But thanks to Chicago Public School playing an extra week after getting their season off to a late start, we know the Appleknockers can call themselves No. 1 until November.

Last week’s final Associated Press prep poll found Cobden moving up from No. 2 to No. 1, giving it an unofficial state title of sorts after going 19-0. That included 16 wins in the season’s final 23 days, including three in one 24-hour stretch.

“It’s pretty humbling because it is an honor,” Appleknockers coach Wendell Wheeler said Monday. “It’s always big just to get votes in a poll or get ranked, and to be No. 1 in your class is something for the boys.”

Cobden had just a couple of tight games, both on the road. It had to rally in the second half on Feb. 23 for a South Egyptian Conference win over Meridian, then gutted out a victory March 6 against Patoka.