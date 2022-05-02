Prep Sports Notebook | Wimberly recognized for time at Marion

Darrell "Wimbo" Wimberly is one of those behind-the-scenes guys who simply makes student-athletes better versions of themselves and athletic programs stronger as a whole.

The dean of students and an assistant football and basketball coach at Marion High School, Wimberly was recognized Monday by staff and students at a retirement ceremony.

As big as an NFL defensive lineman, Wimberly (who actually played linebacker at Louisville) can be an intimidating presence until you share a conversation with him, and then you find out that he is one of the finest people you will ever want to meet. It's not often that you ever spot this gentle giant without a smile on his face or doling out a friendly handshake.

He can also be that "tough love" kind of guy with students, too, if the situation calls for it. That said, every student at Marion knows they can trust Wimberly and all know he would do anything for them if asked.

"You really can't put a value on what Darrell means to MHS and the community of Marion," said Marion Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky. "He is so good in so many different ways that people like him are truly irreplaceable. He has impacted so many lives over the last two decades and his legacy will live forever.

"I am so thankful I've been able to work with him for the last six years," Goodisky added. "He has made me a better husband, father, and professional. I will be forever indebted to him because of this."

Having moved to Marion from Louisville, Wimberly has spent more than 20 years at the high school after previously working as an insurance representative.

And Wimberly, who possesses a master's degree in business administration, has been an assistant coach for just as long, beginning with former head coach Brent McGee and continuing with current head coach Kerry Martin. Despite the fact that he is stepping down as dean of students, "Wimbo" will continue to help out with the MHS football and basketball programs.

Former Marion Unit 2 School Superintendent, the late Wade Hudgens, once called Wimberly "one of the most outstanding examples of good character I've ever witnessed. Our kids love that man because they know he cares about them."

Hudgens, quoted from an article that first appeared in The Southern in 2007, also pointed out that Wimberly would get a list of all incoming freshmen and memorize their names and faces before the start of the next school year.

"He does that because he wants to be able to establish a line of communication with all of our students," Hudgens said.

Wimberly said previously that the most rewarding part of his job at MHS was working with young people every day.

"I do my best to call them by name and develop a relationship with them. I want them to know that I care about them as a person."

LOCAL ATHLETES IN THE NEWS

Lamark Threadgill of Carbondale set a school record recently in boys track, recording a time of 21.82 seconds in the 200 meters. And his best long jump of 22 feet, 2 inches currently places him third best in the state among Class 2A schools.

Senior Shelby Cook of Murphysboro has shattered the career home run record in softball. The daughter of Red Devils head coach Kim Cook, Shelby has swatted 21 long balls to date. The former record was 15 held by Karlye Happold just a year ago.

Karli Mann, a sophomore at Herrin, has broken the high jump record with a vault of 5 feet, 3 inches at a recent meet. The record was formerly held by Alex McVicker. And the funny part of the story is that Mann is a newcomer to the event as she remains one of the top triple jumpers in the state.

