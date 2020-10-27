Prep Sports | Pritzker, IDPH put hoops on hold

If you live in Illinois and want to watch high school basketball this winter, at least at the season’s start, you’d better drive to Indiana, Kentucky or Missouri.

In its latest defeat at the hands of COVID-19 and the Governor’s Office, the Illinois High School Association learned Tuesday that the Department of Public Health moved basketball and wrestling to the “high risk” category under its current guidelines.

Or as Gov. J.B. Pritzker put it during his daily coronavirus briefing, the season is ”on hold.” Which means that all the work athletic directors did to put together a revised schedule under the amended IHSA sports calendar has been rendered useless.

“We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring,” Pritzker said. “Life in a pandemic is hard, and it’s hard for all of our kids, whether or not they play sports. That doesn’t make it any easier – but we really are all in this together.”

Basketball was considered a “medium risk” activity prior to Tuesday. Teams were allowed to practice but not to play games. In the high risk category, all teams can do are hold drills. They can’t run contact practices or play games.