Prep Sports | Reece Johnson is this year's Boys' Scholar-Athlete

How does Reece Johnson want to be remembered?
The 2021 Southern Illinoisan boys’ Scholar-Athlete of the Year refers to lyrics from a Casting Crowns song.
“One of their songs says, ‘I don’t care if they remember me. I don’t want to leave a legacy. Only Jesus.’ That’s a great way to sum up my thoughts,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s thoughts and faith aside, the recent graduate of Benton did leave quite a legacy in his two years at the Franklin County school after transferring from Neoga. A 1,000-point scorer in basketball who is walking on at SIU and the 2019 boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, Johnson also finished as the class valedictorian with a perfect grade point average.
Not only did Johnson leave his mark on the Rangers’ record book, he left quite an impression on the folks who coached him. And the guy who’s about to coach him with the Salukis, Bryan Mullins.
“I didn’t know him before this year, but I had more calls about him from Southern Illinois vouching for him,” Mullins said. “He’ll be a great addition to our team.”
The 6-foot-1 Johnson was a two-time All-SIRR Ohio pick who led Benton in scoring as a senior, displaying the ability to connect on 3-pointers while also scoring off the dribble with enough consistency to keep defenses off-balance.
In cross country, Johnson won two regional titles and a sectional title in 2019 while helping the Rangers earn last year’s Class 2A sectional crown. What’s more, Johnson made the transformation from new kid in town to team leader, helping groom star freshman Gavin Genesio to fill his shoes as champion and leader for future Benton teams.
In the book “The Matheny Manifesto,” which describes how Mike Matheny went from running a successful travel ball program to getting hired as the St. Louis Cardinals’ manager before the 2012 season, Matheny describes his style of managing as servant leadership.
It's something to which Johnson can relate.
“I just wanted to be there for the guys when they needed some advice or help,” Johnson said. “Servant leadership is something I aspire to, and it means a lot to me. It’s unselfish.”
It’s been said that no matter what the sport, if you play the game right, it rewards you. In a sense, Johnson’s opportunity to play college basketball was a reward for doing the right things in the classroom.
After earning the Chancellor’s Scholarship from SIU for his excellence as a student, Johnson got good news from Mullins. That will allow him to follow the Division I footsteps of his father, Benjamin, who after helping McLeansboro finish third in the Class A Tournament in 1991 went on to play at the University of Idaho.
“It was a surreal moment,” Johnson said.
It was a moment Johnson wasn’t sure he would experience when he and his family arrived in Benton two summers ago. He was a standout at Neoga, located just north of Effingham, and was already thinking about how nice it would be to go on a postseason run in his senior year at the Class 1A school.
And then life intervened. As he looks back on his two years in Benton, Johnson is thankful.
Thankful for new experiences. Thankful for what he accomplished in and out of the classroom.
And thankful he did it the right way.
“What I’m most glad of is that I took care of business in the classroom,” he said. “Because I did that, I was able to play three sports and have success in all of them. I’m looking forward to starting this next chapter of my life.”