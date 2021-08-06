Prep Sports | Reece Johnson is this year's Boys' Scholar-Athlete

In cross country, Johnson won two regional titles and a sectional title in 2019 while helping the Rangers earn last year’s Class 2A sectional crown. What’s more, Johnson made the transformation from new kid in town to team leader, helping groom star freshman Gavin Genesio to fill his shoes as champion and leader for future Benton teams.

In the book “The Matheny Manifesto,” which describes how Mike Matheny went from running a successful travel ball program to getting hired as the St. Louis Cardinals’ manager before the 2012 season, Matheny describes his style of managing as servant leadership.

It's something to which Johnson can relate.

“I just wanted to be there for the guys when they needed some advice or help,” Johnson said. “Servant leadership is something I aspire to, and it means a lot to me. It’s unselfish.”

It’s been said that no matter what the sport, if you play the game right, it rewards you. In a sense, Johnson’s opportunity to play college basketball was a reward for doing the right things in the classroom.