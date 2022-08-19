Prep Sports | Renovations at Harrisburg's Taylor Field near completion

HARRISBURG — Football, track and soccer players and fans will likely have a case of sensory overload when they visit Taylor Field in Harrisburg this school year.

Work is nearing completion on a new synthetic surface, replacing the grass field for football; a new rubberized surface for the track; and an immense new field house located on the far north end of the complex.

The football field, named after longtime Harrisburg High School administrator and coach Harry Taylor, features two different shades of green, along with purple and white-colored end zones with Harrisburg' spelled out in one end zone and 'Bulldogs' the other.

There is also a purple "H" at midfield. The track has exchange zones colored purple to help distinguish whether a runner has stayed within the marked zone when receiving a relay handoff.

According to HHS Athletic Director Greg Langley, the track is named after Chuck Ingram, who has coached at the school for a stunning 65 years, including this school year as girls track and cross country coach.

The stadium itself is named after Chuck Hunsinger, a former football standout at Harrisburg, who continued his football career at the University of Florida and then with the Chicago Bears in the 1950s. He was a running back.

When the football field is used as a soccer field, it is named after Michael Herrin, a former Harrisburg High School soccer player who died in a car accident.

And the newly built field house is named after longtime football coach Al Way, who enjoyed great success coaching the Bulldogs for more than 30 years. There will be a dedication ceremony in his honor on Sept. 23 to mark that occasion.

Langley said the field house will feature both varsity and frosh-soph locker rooms; a weight room to be used by Physical Education students and athletes; an athletic trainer's room; an office for coaches; a golf simulator that will be used by both the girls and boys teams; restrooms; and a visitors' concession stand.

"Not that I had a problem with what we had before, but this new field, track and field house really brings us into the 21st century," Langley said. "And we have heard so many nice things said about it from both the student-athletes and people of our community. I think they're going to be very proud of what we have here."

HHS Principal Scott Dewar said projects like these don't happen all that often.

"This means everything to our school district and to our community," he said. "We have had massive amounts of people drive by in their cars to take a look, simply out of curiosity. I thought we had one of the best facilities in Southern Illinois before all this. It's so much more enhanced now."

Dewar said another plus is that there is no longer a drainage problem. When the new turf was laid, the drainage issue was fixed.

"Back in the day, we had to pump water out of the northwest side of the end zone," Dewar said. "That problem is now eliminated. The field is going to be pretty much maintenance-free. We're excited with everything we have here."

Superintendent Eric Witges said funding for the football field and track comes from a three-year debt certificate similar to a short-term loan. Funding for the field house, he said, comes from ESSER or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief monies through the federal government.

The total cost of the project, Witges said, is about $3 million.

Not to be overlooked, Langley said, is the inclusion of a new scoreboard and play clock and a general sprucing up of the visitors' locker room on the far south end of the complex.

Langley added that future plans include a facelift to the front of the stadium and some general landscaping.

"By upgrading our facilities, we are definitely heading in the right direction," he said. "I know the kids can't wait to get out here and compete."