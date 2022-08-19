Prep Sports | Renth takes over 'dream job' as Nashville AD

NASHVILLE — Shaun Renth is exactly where he wants to be - working as athletic director and coach at his alma mater, Nashville Community High School.

Raised on a farm in nearby New Minden, Renth attended NCHS, where he graduated in 1996. He played baseball for the Hornets and continued his baseball career at Kaskaskia Community College for two years, where he earned his associate's degree.

Renth then transferred to SIU-Edwardsville, where he graduated in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in education specializing in history.

In 2002, he was hired by Trinity St. John's elementary school in Nashville. He worked there for 20 years as a teacher/coach before landing the athletic director's position this summer.

Renth started coaching baseball in 1999 for the Hornets while he was still in college and continued until he took over the high school softball program in 2016.

Renth said he gained some experience as an administrator when he served Trinity St. John's as its athletic director for 13 years.

"Now, it's just on a much larger scale," Renth said of his work for the high school. "I love working here. This is where I grew up. I love the kids and working with the coaches. This is one of the premier programs in all of Southern Illinois."

Renth succeeds Alicia Heggemeier, who served as the high school athletic director for the last five years. She remains at the school as a teacher.

"Alicia was very organized and has made my job a lot easier. Most all the scheduling is done," Renth said. "And if I have any questions, she's just one classroom over from me."

Renth said securing officials will always be a concern, but amending schedules will likely require the most attention.

"In addition to Alicia, I get a lot of help from our athletic secretary, Kara Linkey. It's pretty much a team effort here at Nashville."

Renth said there will be some major changes with scheduling moving forward as both West Frankfort and Benton move from the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference to the Mississippi Division at the start of the 2023-24 school year, while Carterville moves from the Mississippi to the Ohio Division.

"We're very excited to see both Benton and West Frankfort added to our schedule on a regular basis and we're going to miss playing Carterville twice a year in basketball, softball, volleyball and baseball. I'm sure we will be keeping them on our schedule as much as possible."

Renth, 43, and his wife, Shannon, have a daughter, Keeghan, a junior at Nashville Community High School.