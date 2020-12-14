Prep Sports | SIRR announces it's sticking together after Monday meeting

The Southern Illinois River to River Conference decided after a special meeting on Monday to stick together after news broke last week that several schools had expressed an interest in starting a new conference.
All 11 schools met at 2 p.m., and after lengthy discussions, a joint statement was released on the SIRR Conference Twitter account.
“The Southern Illinois River to River Conference met this afternoon to discuss its future," the tweet read. "After lengthy discussion, it was decided unanimously the eleven schools would continue to move forward to strengthen the competitive relationships that have existed for the past 27 years.”
Darren Kinnard of Section618.com reported last week that Benton, Du Quoin, Harrisburg, Murphysboro, Nashville and West Frankfort had explored the possibility of leaving the SIRR to create a new conference.
Anna-Jonesboro and Pinckneyville were added to that list, while Carterville, Herrin and Massac County weren’t included in the discussion at the time.
Longtime Massac County basketball coach Joe Hosman wasn’t able to provide a statement last week when he learned the news from his athletic director. He wasn’t alone. Multiple ADs and coaches declined to comment to The Southern last week simply because they didn’t know all of the details.
SIRR schools will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting in early January. Du Quoin athletic director and football coach Derek Beard described Monday’s meeting as a good step toward moving forward.
“We had a good meeting today,” Beard said Monday. “We’ll get back together in early January and try to build on all of the things we discussed in today’s meeting. As we move on more will be discussed. As far as divisions go, that’s probably something there’s not a lot to say about at this point.”
Hosman hopes SIRR schools can put this news in the past.
“Between the Ohio and Mississippi, I think it’s one of the best conferences in the state on both sides,” Hosman said Monday. “I didn’t understand why we would want to tear that apart. It came as a shock once I found out they were talking about this.”
Hosman likes to think that people in Southern Illinois enjoy the SIRR Conference.
“You just look at the success of kids playing in this conference,” Hosman added. “That goes for all sports. Tearing that apart and leaving schools out of the equation never seemed like a good idea to me.”
Herrin boys basketball coach Sayler Shurtz was the first of many to share his thoughts on his Twitter page @schurtz10. He quoted the tweet by saying, “Great news! Great example of how important communication is when all schools are involved. Schools and student athletes' needs should always be put first. Now it’s your turn @GovPritzker and IHSA!”
The SIRR dropped to 11 schools in June after Sparta accepted an invitation to join the Cahokia Conference. At the conclusion of a meeting in July, the schools voted 6-5 to keep each division the same, leaving the Mississippi Division with five schools and the Ohio Division with six.
Breese Mater Dei and Mount Carmel were the two available schools many believed had the potential to replace Sparta. Mount Carmel was seen with best odds and the SIRR would have likely undergone a significant divisional realignment, but the Golden Aces opted to join the Little Illini Conference instead starting in 2021-22.
The IHSA’s ruleset requires conferences to have six or more teams in order for the conference champion to receive an automatic berth in the state football playoffs. Currently, the Mississippi Division does not meet that threshold.
