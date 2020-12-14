Prep Sports | SIRR announces it's sticking together after Monday meeting

SIRR schools will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting in early January. Du Quoin athletic director and football coach Derek Beard described Monday’s meeting as a good step toward moving forward.

“We had a good meeting today,” Beard said Monday. “We’ll get back together in early January and try to build on all of the things we discussed in today’s meeting. As we move on more will be discussed. As far as divisions go, that’s probably something there’s not a lot to say about at this point.”

Hosman hopes SIRR schools can put this news in the past.

“Between the Ohio and Mississippi, I think it’s one of the best conferences in the state on both sides,” Hosman said Monday. “I didn’t understand why we would want to tear that apart. It came as a shock once I found out they were talking about this.”

Hosman likes to think that people in Southern Illinois enjoy the SIRR Conference.

“You just look at the success of kids playing in this conference,” Hosman added. “That goes for all sports. Tearing that apart and leaving schools out of the equation never seemed like a good idea to me.”