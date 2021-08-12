Prep Sports | Steady Davis beats course, heat at South Seven preview

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — With deceptively tricky hills and undulating greens, the Jack Nicklaus-designed Stonewolf Golf Club offers enough natural defenses to test top golfers.
Mother Nature added one of her own Thursday at the South Seven Conference boys preview event, smothering the players in a heat index that measured 108 degrees right after the clock struck 12.
But Ian Davis had all the right answers for the course and the insane feels-like temperatures that understandably slowed the pace of play at times.
“It was fun today,” the Carbondale senior said after winning medalist honors with a 2-under par 34.
It is always fun when you can command the ball the way Davis did. Aside from his tee shot on No. 6, which sailed out of bounds, Davis played flawless, steady golf. There were no bogeys in his round.
That included a neat par after the errant tee shot that gave Davis momentum for the last three holes. Predictably, he birdied No. 7 and then closed out with two pars, including one on No. 9, considered the toughest hole on the course.
“When you can save par taking a penalty stroke, it feels as good as a birdie, no doubt,” he said. “It was a momentum-saver. I wanted to come out with no bogeys in this found. That feels good.”
Davis’ other birdie occurred at No. 2, where he stuck his approach shot just a couple of feet shy of the hole on the 336-yard par 4. His steadiness and consistency was too much for the field’s remainder. Davis finished three strokes ahead of Parker Bruening of Belleville Althoff, the host school.
New Terriers coach Wendell Wheeler kept his advice simple for Davis.
“Good job,” Wheeler cracked.
A long-time basketball coach who in November will start his fourth season on the Cobden sideline, Wheeler enjoyed his view of Davis’ round from a cart.
“Watching him practice, he works so hard,” Wheeler said. “I’m not surprised at all. He’s a hard worker and he played really well.”
Althoff won the team competition by nine strokes over Marion, placing three players in the top 10. The Wildcats also put three players in the top 10, led by a 41 from senior Karsten Stotlar. Peyton Danner finished at 42 and Chase Austin tied for ninth at 45.
Mount Vernon and Centralia placed third and fourth, respectively. Carbondale didn’t post a team score as it only had three players available for the event.
The best move of the day might have come from tournament officials. It was supposed to be an 18-hole event, but was cut in half due to the heat and humidity that actually canceled Mount Carmel’s tourney.
“It’s a tough course to walk from tee boxes to greens, so I think they did the right thing, especially with the heat index,” Wheeler said.
If nothing else, the nine holes gave the teams an idea of what to expect on Sept. 23, when they’ll convene at Stonewolf again for 18 holes that will determine the conference champ for this year.
And as Wheeler pointed out, the players didn’t have to patrol the fairways in masks.
“It’s good to have them playing and have a sense of being normal,” he said. “Today was a good day to be a high school golfer.”
Especially if you were Ian Davis.