Prep Sports | Steady Davis beats course, heat at South Seven preview

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — With deceptively tricky hills and undulating greens, the Jack Nicklaus-designed Stonewolf Golf Club offers enough natural defenses to test top golfers.

Mother Nature added one of her own Thursday at the South Seven Conference boys preview event, smothering the players in a heat index that measured 108 degrees right after the clock struck 12.

But Ian Davis had all the right answers for the course and the insane feels-like temperatures that understandably slowed the pace of play at times.

“It was fun today,” the Carbondale senior said after winning medalist honors with a 2-under par 34.

It is always fun when you can command the ball the way Davis did. Aside from his tee shot on No. 6, which sailed out of bounds, Davis played flawless, steady golf. There were no bogeys in his round.

That included a neat par after the errant tee shot that gave Davis momentum for the last three holes. Predictably, he birdied No. 7 and then closed out with two pars, including one on No. 9, considered the toughest hole on the course.