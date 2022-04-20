Prep Sports | Weather plays havoc with spring games

If it weren't for bad luck, they'd have no luck at all.

The Pinckneyville softball team must feel cursed these days. Wednesday's home game with Murphysboro was washed out in the bottom of the second inning. It marked the seventh time this spring the Panthers have had a game called off due to inclement weather.

An eighth game - a home match versus league-leading Carterville - was suspended by rain in the second inning last week.

"The weather has been an absolute mess for us this spring," said Pinckneyville head coach Alan Engelhardt. I can't remember cancelling this many games since I was coaching baseball the year we got third at state in 2008. And it's not just a light rain and then it's gone; it's often been a steady rain that knocks us out of playing the next day."

Engelhardt said the home field drains well and a tarp will soon be delivered to the facility, which should help matters further, but not even a tarp would have made a difference Wednesday.

"We had a little bit of a lull, but then it rained hard again, so there wasn't any way we were going to get this game in with Murphysboro today."

For the record, the visiting Red Devils jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one inning when Ellee Doerr singled in Malorie Gill, who had walked.

The Panthers were retired in the bottom of the first with Taylor Kurtz reaching on a bunt single after two were out.

In the top of the second inning, the Red Devils went down 1-2-3 thanks to some nifty glove work by the corners - first baseman Shea Pyatt and third baseman Rileigh Harris. Pyatt dove to her backhand side to make a sensational unassisted putout and Harris handled a bullet off the bat of Ayla Smith.

Both team's pitchers - Murphysboro's Taby Young and Pinckneyville's Zoey Kelleman - looked sharp with their control in the early going.

The bottom of the second never got underway as umpires sent both teams to their dugouts when the rain intensified and then called off the game moments later.

Murphysboro head coach Kim Cook said the washouts are frustrating to everyone.

"We've had a lot of rainouts this spring, too," she said. "We haven't started and stopped many games, but there were a lot of times where we didn't go, so it's been a tough spring.

"I think Taby looked good in the first inning pitching. We made some good plays in the field and scratched across a run in the first. I think it was going to be a dogfight."

Cook, whose ballclub is 10-7 overall this spring, will host Harrisburg in a key conference game Friday before travelling to Nashville on Saturday to compete in a tournament.

The 8-7 Panthers will host a league game with Nashville on Thursday if the field is dry enough and will then play a round-robin tournament Saturday on the road in New Baden against Trenton-Wesclin and Lebanon.

The Panthers will return to conference action Monday at Carterville, travel to Nashville on Tuesday for another league game and then host Carterville next Thursday to complete that suspended conference game.

"Regionals start the middle of May, so we'd like to get some of these games in," Engelhardt said.

