Prep Sports | Where does the SIRR go from here?

Where do they go from here?

That’s the question the Southern Illinois River to River Conference must answer at some point after Monday’s declaration that they will stay at 11 schools, putting to bed speculation that they intended to proceed as an eight-team conference.

“It was in the best interest of the conference for all 11 schools to remain intact as the River to River,” Massac County athletic director Pat Clark said on Friday. “I think every school has represented our conference in a positive way over the duration of the last 27 years. I’d be hard-pressed to feel there is a better conference in the state.”

That may be true, but questions remain as to the next move for the conference that was formed in 1993. Sparta’s decision to leave SIRR Mississippi in June for the Cahokia Conference at the end of this school year puts the Mississippi in a potential dilemma for football.

If a 12th school doesn’t join the conference before the 2021-22 school year, the Mississippi will only have five schools – Anna-Jonesboro, Carterville, Du Quoin, Nashville and Pinckneyville. IHSA rules stipulate that a conference must have six members for its regular season champion to earn an automatic playoff berth.