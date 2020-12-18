Prep Sports | Where does the SIRR go from here?

Where do they go from here?
That’s the question the Southern Illinois River to River Conference must answer at some point after Monday’s declaration that they will stay at 11 schools, putting to bed speculation that they intended to proceed as an eight-team conference.
“It was in the best interest of the conference for all 11 schools to remain intact as the River to River,” Massac County athletic director Pat Clark said on Friday. “I think every school has represented our conference in a positive way over the duration of the last 27 years. I’d be hard-pressed to feel there is a better conference in the state.”
That may be true, but questions remain as to the next move for the conference that was formed in 1993. Sparta’s decision to leave SIRR Mississippi in June for the Cahokia Conference at the end of this school year puts the Mississippi in a potential dilemma for football.
If a 12th school doesn’t join the conference before the 2021-22 school year, the Mississippi will only have five schools – Anna-Jonesboro, Carterville, Du Quoin, Nashville and Pinckneyville. IHSA rules stipulate that a conference must have six members for its regular season champion to earn an automatic playoff berth.
While in most years, the regular season champ usually qualifies for the playoffs on its own – i.e. at least six wins or enough wins by their opponents – there are scenarios when the auto berth comes in handy.
But administrators and athletic directors are considering that as just one option in their tool kit. Speculation is that if a 12th school can’t be lured, the conference could elect to shelve the divisional format.
Support Local Journalism
That could mean 11 schools in the same conference, playing an unbalanced schedule. They could play all nine games against conference foes, with one team being left off the schedule, or even play eight conference games with one non-conference game. That would allow schools with big non-conference rivalries – think Murphysboro vs. Carbondale – to maintain that matchup.
In basketball, an 11-team conference could opt for 10 conference games if it wanted maximum flexibility out of its league or go for a 20-game double round-robin format. A 10-game conference schedule might also allow for an in-season conference tournament.
“We want to see the River to River thrive,” Clark said. “Now how do we get all 11 members on the same page? It’s an approach we’re hoping everyone takes.”
It might take all 11 members reading from the same sentence, much less the same page, to help draw a 12th school if that’s the direction the conference goes. Mount Carmel was considered an attractive option, but the Wabash County school recently joined the Little Illini Conference for 21-22.
Breese Mater Dei has been seen by some as the best remaining option. The independent Catholic school, located in Clinton County, is a short drive to Nashville and Pinckneyville.
Its athletic program is solid across the board and excellent in multiple sports, including volleyball, basketball, football and softball. What’s more, Mater Dei has expressed interest in the past in the SIRR.
It would likely enter the Mississippi based on enrollment. But some are concerned about distance – Breese to Anna and vice-versa is a short ride in no one’s experience – and others say Mater Dei’s status as a private school gives it an unfair advantage because it’s not beholden to geographic boundaries to attract students.
Regardless of which way the conference goes, Clark says it will follow one tenet in its decision-making.
“We’re not going to allow feelings or what-ifs to come into the decision-making process,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!