BENTON — His numbers on the hardwood may not bowl you over, but Lukas Wilson's contributions both in football and basketball have been pivotal to Benton's success both on the gridiron and basketball court this school year.

The senior is averaging nine points and four rebounds per game on the court, but had a high of 24 points at home against Massac County last month. He has routinely scored in double figures during the second half of this season.

"Lukas is having a great year for us," said Rangers basketball coach Ron Winemiller. "He's such a hard worker who believes in himself. I loved bringing him off the bench to give us that spark that we needed, but then when Docker Tedeschi went down with the knee injury, I put him in the starting lineup and he hasn't skipped a beat.

"Lukas still brings that same level of energy to the game with him," Winemiller continued. "He plays so hard. It's infectious with the other guys. There are times I have to tell him to slow down and take a deep breath. That's how hard he works."

Winemiller said Wilson is a "rah-rah" kind of guy that every team needs.

"No matter what the situation is, he will find a way to turn it into a positive. Just a great kid to coach and a great teammate," the coach said.

Saying that Wilson is "a little undersized to play the forward position in basketball at the next level," Winemiller adds that he might be plenty big enough to play on the defensive side of the ball in football at the collegiate level.

Wilson led the team in tackles this past fall with 110 - 67 of which were solo tackles. He now ranks ninth on the all-time career list at Benton and fourth all-time in single-season tackles. He also tied the IHSA record with two fumbles returned for touchdowns in a season.

He was also an effective receiver for the Rangers, snagging 18 catches for 260 yards and four touchdowns.

"Watching Lukas on the court this year, he is a spark plug," said Benton football coach Justin Groves. "The team and our fans respond to his energy. Ranger basketball has been fun to watch this year. Lukas cares about the success of the team more than his own stats or accomplishments."

Wilson said he tried to work on improving his skill set for football, basketball, and baseball over the summer.

"I wanted to make sure that I was on the same page with my coaches about what is expected of me and what I need to do to help us win," the senior said. "I didn't mind coming off the bench at all at the start of this basketball season. We were playing our best basketball when Docker was here, obviously, and with me off the bench. It didn't matter to me if it was five minutes, 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 25 minutes... as long as we were winning, I didn't care."

Wilson said life as a starter has been fine, too.

"Our success has more to do with my teammates. I just get to the spot where I need to be and just let the game come to me - whether that is getiing offensive rebounds, running the pick and roll, or posting up on guys with more size than me... I'm just ready to do what is required."

Wilson said there were times during the football season where a dose of energy was needed, and he has tried to carry that over to basketball.

Asked which sport he prefers, Wilson said it would be hard to pick one over the other.

"I have played basketball my whole life and I've always loved basketball, but I really think I was best on the football field at inside linebacker," he said. "Both sports are amazing and I feel fortunate to be having a pretty successful sports year overall."

Wilson said making his senior year special was a priority for him.

"Yeah, for sure, because I only started one football game my junior year. I really wanted to prove to everyone this - my senior year - that I could play and contribute in a big way. And the same goes for basketball. I wanted to show everyone that I could contribute if given the opportunity."

The senior added that Benton plays in a tough sports conference.

"It's crazy how good the Ohio is in basketball this season," he said. "It's the most competitive I can remember. I feel we're right there. We've been so close in games with Massac County, Harrisburg and Herrin. We can't win the conference now, but we could still make a run in the postseason."