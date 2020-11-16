Prep Swimming | Carbondale's Huggins signs with Florida State

CARBONDALE — Madeline Huggins is heading to Tallahassee where the Carbondale senior signed on to continue her swimming career at Florida State University.
Huggins capped off her stellar high school career as a Class 2A sectional champion in the 200-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke. Now she’ll look to make a name for herself in the ACC.
“I’ve been hyped up to sign since I verbally committed to FSU in February,” she said on Monday. “Throughout my recruiting process I had other schools that were interested, but didn’t think that I could post fast enough times to compete for their programs.”
On pace to graduate with a 3.8 GPA, Huggins swam fast enough in the USA Swimming’s US Open this past weekend in Greensboro, NC, where the future Lady Seminole earned a qualifying time for Olympic Trials in Omaha.
Huggins’ time of 1:10.35 came unexpectedly, she added, but it was good enough to succeed the qualifying time of 1:10.99.
“It was extremely satisfying,” she said. “I think it’s a small anecdote to all the hard work I’ve put in.”
When Huggins was six-years-old her father and coach, Thomas Huggins, bought his daughter a kickboard that he’d write Olympic trial times on. As time went on the writing would fade, but Huggins made sure to trace over the lettering to keep her goals in sight.
Huggins has since received a new kickboard that she has written her latest goals on.
“If a school tells me I’m not fast enough then you want to go to the school that is loyal and believes in you,” she said. “That’s one of the biggest reasons why I chose FSU, because they showed that they wanted to put value in my swimming.”
Transitioning from having dad as her high school and club coach won’t be an easy task for Huggins, but she believes she’s found a good coach in FSU’s Neal Studd.
“I’ve had multiple conversations with Neal and I think he always knows what he’s talking about,” she said. “I’ve been in a lot of contact with my assistant coach, Nick Zorn, but when you get to talk to the boss the conversations are valued.”
Huggins is now finishing out her high school degree remotely in Columbia, SC, all-while training with the Carolina Aquatic Club. Being a member of the Saluki Swim Club has led her to accomplishments such as being named to the 2019-2020 USA Swimming Scholastic All America Team.
Huggins credits her family of swimmers that helped aid her in those accomplishments.
“My dad has been my coach all my life,” she said. “It’s definitely a struggle sometimes because there’s no opportunity to slack off, but I attribute my success to him. He’s helped me stay accountable and it’s led to success.”
Huggins has a younger brother, Willem, who has followed in his sisters footsteps by swimming at CCHS. Some of her earliest memories come from being in the water with her dad and mom Jennifer — including one from when she was two-years-old during a family vacation in Hawaii.
“All I remember is my dad swimming me out about 200 meters into the ocean when I was little,” she said. “Ever since then it’s been about getting in the water and practicing.”
At FSU, Huggins plans on applying art history to a double major degree including criminology that she hopes lands her in law school one day. She believes spending time away from home has helped gain perspective on what it will be like once she’s officially fled the coop.
Until then, she looks forward to returning to Illinois where she’ll begin preparing for the ‘18 & Under Winter Championships’ set to run this December.
“Right now in the water I’m working on my pace during the breaststroke,” she said. “I know my turn and push off the wall needs improving.”
Huggins believes she has her work cut out for her before competing in an Indianapolis sectional meet this March. A good checkpoint to see where she’s at in her training before college.
