Prep Swimming | Carbondale's Huggins signs with Florida State

Huggins has since received a new kickboard that she has written her latest goals on.

“If a school tells me I’m not fast enough then you want to go to the school that is loyal and believes in you,” she said. “That’s one of the biggest reasons why I chose FSU, because they showed that they wanted to put value in my swimming.”

Transitioning from having dad as her high school and club coach won’t be an easy task for Huggins, but she believes she’s found a good coach in FSU’s Neal Studd.

“I’ve had multiple conversations with Neal and I think he always knows what he’s talking about,” she said. “I’ve been in a lot of contact with my assistant coach, Nick Zorn, but when you get to talk to the boss the conversations are valued.”

Huggins is now finishing out her high school degree remotely in Columbia, SC, all-while training with the Carolina Aquatic Club. Being a member of the Saluki Swim Club has led her to accomplishments such as being named to the 2019-2020 USA Swimming Scholastic All America Team.

Huggins credits her family of swimmers that helped aid her in those accomplishments.