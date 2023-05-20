CENTRALIA – The Herrin Tigers finally kicked down the door.

After falling short year after year to the Carbondale Terriers, everything clicked for the Tigers in boys tennis this spring and they proceeded to win their first sectional tournament Saturday afternoon, outscoring nine other schools in the process.

Herrin totaled 26 points. Centralia was second with 18 points. Salem was third with 14. Carmi was fourth with 13 and Mount Vernon rounded out double-figure scorers with 10 points.

Carbondale was held to an uncharacteristic eight team points for sixth place. Massac County was seventh with seven points. Fairfield, Marion, and Mount Carmel failed to score.

“This is our first boys team to win it in 17 years of the program,” said Herrin head coach Matt McManaway, who has been at the helm every step of the way. “Everyone won their first-round match, which made a difference in the team score.”

McManaway added that the Tigers' No. 1 doubles team of Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber earned their first-ever doubles championship after placing second each of the last two years.

“We also had our second-ever singles player qualify for state (Brisdon Quaglia) and he placed second in a three-set match,” the coach said. “Overall for the season, we were undefeated in match play for the first time in school history.”

Andrew Martin of Centralia won the singles title, defeating Quaglia, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5. Martin advanced by Ben Moll of Marion, 6-0, 6-3 and followed up with wins over Brennan Cox of Herrin, 6-1. 6-2, and finally Francisco Neto of Mount Vernon, 7-6, 6-3, to advance to the finals.

SINGLES

Quaglia opened with a 6-1 6-1 win over Rudolph of Carmi. He then bested Jed Martin of Centralia, 6-2, 6-1, and then Tate Jennings of Massac County, 7-6, 6-1 to advance to the finals.

Jennings bounced back to grab third over Neto, 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

The team of Cagel and Weber received a first-round bye and followed up with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jackson Connelley and Laith Khader of Carbondale. The duo then swept Ryan Bendersky and Liam Bullard of Mount Vernon, 6-0, 6-0 and followed up with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Logan Bandy and Andrew Tate of Salem to advance to the championship match.

There, Cagel and Weber defeated Cooper Brown and Johnny Lai of the Terriers, 6-4, 6-1.

Gage Atteberry and Cameron Courty of Carmi earned third place with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Bandy and Tate of Salem.

State tournament play gets underway next week at Palatine High School.