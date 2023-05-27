Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Herrin and Carbondale's doubles teams enjoyed a strong showing at the state tennis tournament Thursday and Friday.

Neither advanced to the final day of competition Saturday, but both teams finished in the Top 24 - a strong performance for Southern Illinois.

Herrin's dynamic duo of Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber won three of five matches before being eliminated from postseason play. The same could be said of Carbondale's terrific twosome of Johnny Lai and Cooper Brown. They also won three of five matches.

Cagle and Weber opened with a win against Charles Ludwig and Laksh Mehta of Aurora Math and Science Academy, 7-6 (1), 1-6, (10-8).

The boys from Williamson County then lost to Grant Fleming and Will Lindsco of Highland, 6-4, 6-2.

In the third match, they defeated David Wanner and Owen Haas of Rochelle, 6-2, 6-1.

In the fourth match of the day on Thursday, the Tigers tandem bested Adam Rudebach and Evan Mossman of Effingham St. Anthony, 6-1, 6-2.

Cagle and Weber were ousted from tourney play Friday by Matthew Choy and Ethan Mcraven of Dunlap, 2-6, 6-4, (10-6).

"Michael and Keegan had a great tournament, winning three of five matches," said Herrin coach Matt McManaway. "They showed that they can play with just about anybody in the state in doubles. I'm really proud of what all they accomplished and am looking forward to seeing what they can do again next year as seniors."

Before being eliminated by Graham O'Leary and Shaan Kashyap of Dunlap's No. 1 doubles team, 6-1, 6-3 on Friday, Lai and Brown won three of their four other matches.

On Thursday, they beat Cory Henry and Visvai Subramanian of Rockford Lutheran, 6-1, 6-3.

They then lost to Wyatt Jurgensmeyer and Nate Gettinger of Mascoutah, 6-2 6-2.

The Terriers bounced back to beat Andrew Bollis and Daniel Santoy of LaSalle-Peru, 6-4, 6-4 and also defeated Arya Govula and Percy Wu of Elgin, 6-3, 6-0.

"I'm thrilled for these seniors of mine," said Carbondale coach Mike Butler. "They jelled at the right time. They were able to build on their success at the sectional to finish in the Top 24. They got exactly what they deserved because of how well they played."

In singles play, Herrin's Brisdon Quaglia lost to Brecken Peterson of Sterling High School, 6-0, 6-0. In his second match, he lost to Umor Bajwa of Wheaton St. Francis, 6-1, 6-2, ending his season.

Carbondale did not have any players competing in singles.