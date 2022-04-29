Prep Track & Field | Marion wins their own invitational

MARION — Marion's depth proved to be the difference Friday as the Wildcats laid claim to only their fourth Marion Relays championship since the invitational was put together in 1986.

The host school finished with 98 points, nine points ahead of Du Quoin, who followed with 89. Carbondale was third with 86 points. Harrisburg was fourth with 85 points. Herrin was fifth with 68 points. Murphysboro was sixth with 54 points. Salem was seventh with 37 points and Massac County was eighth with 19 points.

"I'm very pleased with our performance today," said Wildcats head coach Chico Castellano. "We are continuing to get better as a team. I think we are just now starting to peak. I'm very proud of these kids. This is a very special team. We're loaded with seniors. We have a lot of depth. We told the kids going into the season that we have high expectations of them and believe they will accomplish those. They just have to stick together and continue to work.

Marion's previous Relays titles came in 2021, 2003 and 1989.

One of the Wildcats; premier performers was senior Kane Carter, who placed first and set a person record in the discus with a toss of 162 feet, 8 inches, less than three feet off the school record of 165 feet set by Larry Kigin in 1986.

"It was a really nice day, a nice win, and my teammates really supported me," Carter said. "Hopefully, in one of the next couple of meets, I can break the record. I have confidence in myself."

Carter's best previous toss this spring was 154 feet, an increase of eight feet.

"That's a very big jump - to go from 154 to 162," he said.

"Kane's been working hard toward this," Castellano said. "He continues to improve meet by meet and we're very happy. The key to his success is that he has gotten so much stronger. His mechanics are better, too. The disc is coming off the hand correctly. He would be No. 1 in Southern Illinois right now and No. 2 in state for Class 2A."

Carter also placed third in the shot put with a heave of 49 feet, 4 inches. His personal best is 50 feet 4 inches. Carbondale's Jordan Lopez was the top shot putter on the day with a mark of 50 feet, 8 inches. Max Bremer of Massac County was second at 49-8.

Fellow senior Colin Beers brought his "A" game to the relays, as well. Beers won the pole vault at a height of 15 feet. He took a shot at the meet record of 15-6 by attempting to clear 15-7, but knocked the bar over with his arm despite having cleared the bar with the rest of his body.

Beers said he was pleased with his effort.

"I'm happy with how I did today," Beers said. "I had a really good jump at 15 feet and I think I could have cleared 15-7 with that particular jump, but there was a delay with Senior Night and I got a little tired. I will make it happen in one of the next few meets."

Whereas 15-6 was the meet record, the MHS record is 16 feet set by Darren Pahl in 1981.

"I moved to the right pole today. I know what to do now and I have five more meets to get it done," Beers said of his quest to become the school's new record holder."

Castellano said his prize vaulter is quickly developing into one of the top vaulters in the state.

"Colin has several more meets left to break the record and we're keeping our fingers crossed. Colin's personal best is 15-1 and he's actually cleared 15 feet five times this season."

Herrin also enjoyed a big day at the Relays as the frosh quartet of Logan Clough, Jonathan Harrison, Kyrese Lukens and Chris Nelson set a new meet record in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:36.7, beating out the previous record set by Mount Vernon in 1986 - the first year of the meet.

The same Herrin foursome also captured the frosh 4x200 relay with a time of 1:34.8. And Nelson, a freshman for the Tigers, ran a personal best time of 10.8 seconds in the 100 meters to capture the varsity race. For his efforts, Nelson was presented with the Gene Watson Most Valuable Player Award

"I think we worked really hard at practice which helped us win these two relays today," Nelson said. "That's what we come to meets to do - break records and get PRs. I'm proud of my team. Everyone did great today. We put on a show."

Nelson also thanked his coaches for pushing him to excel in the sprints and relays.

"They've worked on my running form and showed me how to get out of the blocks quicker. It all makes a difference," he said.

Nelson trailed the lead runner from Harrisburg (Dontavius Wilson) with about 150 meters remaining. It was all part of the strategy.

"Usually, I just sit back, stay behind, let them get all the wind and then when he's least expecting it, come full speed out of nowhere and pass him. For me, I think that's the best approach. I don't waste too much energy that way.

Tigers coach James Elliott was ecstatic with the performance of his young sprinters.

"Absolutely. Clough, Lukens, Harrison and Nelson - they're all great athletes. I'm real proud of them."

Elliott said Nelson's star shined the brightest on a solid day for his team.

"He can go 100, 200, 400. He's really starting to show promise in the 400. Chris has learned to train right with Coach (Sayler) Shurtz and (Zach) Riley. All four really, are showing promise. They're all excellent athletes."

Additional Event Winners

Lamark Threadgill of Carbondale in the long jump at 22 feet, 2 inches.

Traijon Smith of Du Quoin in the high jump at 6 feet, 1 inch.

Karmello Downey of Harrisburg in the triple jump at 41 feet, 4 1/4 inches.

Haydan Little of Marion in the 300 meter hurdles relay with a time of 43.63 seconds.

Du Quoin's quartet of Jaden Smith, Jonathan Hamilton, Malik Jones and Jubal Alvis in the 4x100 relay in 44.8 seconds.

Carbondale's foursome of Chris Burnside, Austin Dedecker, Threadgill and Ben Wollard in the 1600 meter sprint medley in 3:52.91.

Du Quoin's group of Joe Wood, Tyler Gassel, Izaiah Coffman and Kameron Hugya in the 4x110 meter hurdle shuttle with a time of 1:15.96.

Marion's foursome of Logan Morgan, Sean Hudspath, Jack Gregory and Mekye Lomax in the 4x800 meter relay in 8:34.49.

Marion's quartet of Morgan, Hudspath, Bryson Wilson and Dylon Nalley in the distance medley with a time of 11:28.16.

Marion's group of Benja Stone, Noah Gilley, Nalley and Gregory in the 4x1600 meter relay in 19:43.37.

