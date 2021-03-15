Prep Volleyball | As season returns, so does Mike Layne

Mike Layne and his cowboy boots are back on a high school volleyball sideline. And like everyone else involved with the sport, he’s grateful for a chance to coach, even if it’s a shortened 22-match schedule over the next 5 ½ weeks.
The former Murphysboro coach, who compiled 519 wins, 11 regional titles and a sectional crown in 20 years over two stints with the Red Devils, now wears the two-tone blue and white at Pinckneyville. It can be argued that no coach in the area walks into a more stocked cupboard than Cathy Kohnen left Layne.
Waiting on him like an uncashed check are proven talents like Bella Pasquino, Lily Tanner and Kassidy Lee. The one question mark might be setter, where Elaine Shaneyfelt did such a deft job of keeping a roster full of hitters happy, but younger sister Jillian Shaneyfelt seems likely to carry on the family tradition.
But Layne, whose team is picked No. 3 in a preseason Top 10 poll of area coaches, reads newspapers and scours the internet. He knows that COVID-19 can interrupt a team’s rhythm and season at a moment’s whim.
Which is why he’s also giving the 6-3 Pasquino and the versatile Tanner work at setter. Better to have Plans B and C ready, after all.
“You have to be prepared for anything,” Layne said. “It’s made it really crazy in that aspect, and a very big challenge. I’ve thrown a lot of different lineups at them. But I’m stoked that our seniors get the opportunity to compete for their community.”
Pinckneyville, Nashville, Carterville and Du Quoin are all preseason Top 10 picks in the poll. They have one thing in common – their conference. The SIRR Mississippi will be the site of at least two outstanding matches more often than not a couple of times every week.
Layne will rely on his team’s experience, his past success and his one year serving as an assistant coach under SIU coach Ed Allen to provide advantages his squad will need in such a stacked league.
“Just watching the professionalism with which Ed worked and his ability to develop relationships has helped,” Layne said. “I was in Murphysboro for 20 years, and now I’ve got to develop trust with these kids. I feel that’s going to be very important.”
While Layne and Carterville’s Nathan Emrick try to produce instant results at new schools, Fairfield’s Chet Snyder has to replace three key starters off a sectional champion. But Snyder also has available answers to just about every question.
There’s senior Chloe Britton, who’s signed with Division II Lincoln Memorial and is as versatile as anyone in Southern Illinois. She may be the area’s top setter, but is also one of the better hitters. Snyder is again going to tweak his system in order to take advantage of her unique skills.
“She’s going to run a 5-1 for the rest of her life,” Snyder said of Britton. “It’s crazy not to run it with her, but she can hit it too. She’s a complete high school volleyball player.”
While the Mules lost star libero Lexi Hobbs, and top hitters Jacklyn Simms and Nadia Reid, to graduation, they also return Leah Bowers and Kylie Stewart. Colbie Sutton figures to plug into Hobbs’ role, and there’s also 5-9 freshman Emerson Robbins.
“She’s going to be one of the top players in Southern Illinois as soon as she steps on the floor,” Snyder said of Robbins.
Fairfield, a big favorite in the Black Diamond Conference, opens the new season at second in the coaches’ poll, barely trailing South Seven power Centralia.
Massac County weighs in at No. 5 and should be favored in SIRR Ohio. Veteran coach Zach Miller returns proven talents like 6-3 middle hitter Cali McCraw, as well as Hailey Edwards and Kelis Adams. The Patriots do have to replace the 2019 Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year Jessie Lewis, as well as setter Kara Womack.
Miller has enjoyed 10 straight winning seasons, the last nine of which have seen Massac County bag at least 25 wins, and should make it 11 this spring.
“With no postseason in sight, we’ll focus our efforts on the Ohio Division,” Miller said.
Benton, Murphysboro and Herrin should pose the stiffest opposition for the Patriots in the Ohio. Among Class 1A programs, NCOE should be tough again after reaching the state semifinals in 2019.