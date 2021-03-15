Prep Volleyball | As season returns, so does Mike Layne

Pinckneyville, Nashville, Carterville and Du Quoin are all preseason Top 10 picks in the poll. They have one thing in common – their conference. The SIRR Mississippi will be the site of at least two outstanding matches more often than not a couple of times every week.

Layne will rely on his team’s experience, his past success and his one year serving as an assistant coach under SIU coach Ed Allen to provide advantages his squad will need in such a stacked league.

“Just watching the professionalism with which Ed worked and his ability to develop relationships has helped,” Layne said. “I was in Murphysboro for 20 years, and now I’ve got to develop trust with these kids. I feel that’s going to be very important.”

While Layne and Carterville’s Nathan Emrick try to produce instant results at new schools, Fairfield’s Chet Snyder has to replace three key starters off a sectional champion. But Snyder also has available answers to just about every question.

There’s senior Chloe Britton, who’s signed with Division II Lincoln Memorial and is as versatile as anyone in Southern Illinois. She may be the area’s top setter, but is also one of the better hitters. Snyder is again going to tweak his system in order to take advantage of her unique skills.