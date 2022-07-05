Prep Volleyball | Ashley Smiley takes over Johnston City program

JOHNSTON CITY — Following in the footsteps of her mother, Ashley Smiley has taken over the head coaching duties of the Johnston City High School volleyball program.

Back in the late 1990s, Schelly Smiley coached the Indians. Now, it's her daughter's turn to lead the spikers.

"I just felt I had a calling to coach volleyball," said Ashley Smiley, who played the setter position in high school. "This is something I have always wanted to do. I played the game both in school and at the club level for years, and I've always loved it. I want to give back to the girls what all I've learned through coaching."

Smiley, who graduated JCHS as recently as 2017, could easily pass for one of the players.

"We have a very athletic team and we have some size," she said. "I believe we can be very competitive within the Black Diamond Conference West Division this fall."

Smiley served as a volunteer coach last year. She replaces Jaimi Kerley, who resigned the position after a 10-20 campaign last school year.

"I think Ashley brings a lot of energy to the program," said JCHS Athletic Director Josh Pietrantoni. "She comes from a volleyball family and is well known within the community. I am confident that she will work well with the girls on the team."

Pietrantoni said Smiley has put together a 34-game schedule and has pushed for an open gym for her players to work out when time allows this summer and has organized a youth camp to build the program from the lower levels upward.

Smiley attended Murray State University after graduating JCHS and earned a bachelor's degree in social work. She then went on to complete her master's degree in school social work at Aurora University in Chicago.

Smiley, who is engaged to marry former SIU placekicker Nico Gualdoni (also a JCHS alum) in two weeks, presently works as a social worker at Washington Elementary School in Marion.

"The key to us being successful as a program is simply to be consistent with our work ethic," Smiley said. "If the girls work hard in practice and have respect for the work that I do as their coach, I am convinced that we will win matches. Rest assured, though, that this year will be a learning experience for me as much as it will be for our players."

Smiley will be assisted by Will and Ashley Carmichael.

Returning starters for the Indians this fall are four seniors: Bailey Weber (middle hitter), Emma Moake (setter), Brooklyn Hewlett (outside hitter), and Earlie Garland (outside hitter), as well as one junior, Carsyn Clark (middle hitter).

Expected to start or push for playing time with the varsity are senior Addy Trout (setter) and junior Hope Newell (defensive specialist). Only two seniors graduated from the team in Halle McBride and Kyleigh Hermetz.

There is also a strong freshman class to mix in with the veterans - a group that qualified for state at the junior high level.

"I believe our girls will buy into what I'm teaching," Smiley said.

