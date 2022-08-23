Prep Volleyball | Benton gets win over Carbondale to open the season

BENTON — The Benton Rangerettes opened the volleyball season in style Tuesday, pulling off a hard-fought three-set win at home over the Carbondale Terriers, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 before a raucous crowd of onlookers.

Senior outside hitter Kylea Wilkerson paced the Rangerettes' offense with eight kills in 15 attempts.

With the match tied at one set apiece, Benton took control early in the third set. The Rangeretes broke away from a 4-4 tie to score 11 of the next 13 points for a 15-6 lead, putting the Terriers in catch-up mode the rest of the way.

To its credit, Carbondale battled back to within four points at 23-19 following an ace by Kaylen Grammer, but would get no closer. Benton closed out the match with two straight points, including a dink kill by Enslee Tedeschi and more conventional kill from Maya Mumbower.

"This win means lot to me because it's my first season as varsity coach," said Rangerettes head coach Christy Hayden. "The girls have worked so hard in practice. I told them that we had to play hard and be a team that finishes well if we want to be successful. It makes me so proud of them to get the season started off on the right foot with this win tonight."

The Terriers were led at the net by senior Meikayla Graham's six kills.

"The girls really played hard the entire match. We just had a lack of ball control, serving and blocking, particularly in that third set," said Terriers head coach Fae Ragan.

Ragan said five missed serves broke the team's momentum in the final set.

"That just kind of takes the wind out of your sails when that happens," she said. "We can't beat ourselves like that. We will get better."

Carbondale will play at Carterville on Thursday, while the Rangerettes travel to Marion to take on the Wildcats.