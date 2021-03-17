Prep Volleyball | Carbondale battles past Murphysboro to open season

“Murphysboro has always been a fighting team and they have a tradition of winning,” Ragan said. “Their floor defense in the back row and their blocking is really solid.”

“We expected Murphysboro to be on us tonight,” Hirst said, who is set to pursue an Associates Degree in Science at John A. Logan College next year. “Honestly, we were nervous, with this whole new lineup it was crazy, but we were excited.”

Carbondale did all it could in the second set behind Willard’s nine assists and four kills from Hirst, but Murphysboro fought back with a fierce vengeance to win 25-19. That allowed the Lady Terriers to learn from their mistakes and bounce back in the third set.

With the way Murphysboro was blocking shots led by senior Kylee Kerrens, Ragan stressed how important it was that her players covered the floor. Players like Hirst were entrusted new positions and responded well.

“I came in super excited for this game because it’s my senior season,” Hirst said. “I was really excited to be hitting because usually I’m a libero, so I was super excited to be able to have that opportunity.”

Ragan credited her kids that played club league during the fall.