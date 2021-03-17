Prep Volleyball | Carbondale battles past Murphysboro to open season

CARBONDALE — Three sets was all it took for the Carbondale volleyball team to defeat Jackson County rival Murphysboro on Tuesday in their season-opener.
As energy filled the stadium, Carbondale’s chances fell into the hands of sophomore Meikayla Graham serving with her team ahead 26-25 in the final set. With 10 kills already to her credit, Graham shook off the pressure with a well-executed ace to prove that her team was in good hands like an Allstate Insurance commercial.
Underclassmen like Graham were reminded during pregame that this season is about the seniors. Fae Ragan really pushed that message to her players.
“We want to make this season good for them,” Ragan said of her senior class featuring Ashton and Kennedy Hirst, Lauren Holley, Rilee Kirby and Ella Summerlin. “I want them to graduate and feel like, okay, I got to do what everybody else did; I played my sports and I was with my friends.”
Ashton Hirst was one of those seniors that did work against a tough Murphysboro team coached by Apryl Gordon in her second year with the program. Hirst finished with six kills in the opening set that benefited Carbondale in a relatively one-sided affair, 25-16.
Hirst witnessed her junior teammate, Brooke Williard, go on a 10-0 run from the serving line that got Carbondale out to a 21-11 lead that set up a Graham kill to close out the first set. Hirst and Ragan anticipated a nip and tuck battle against the Lady Red Devils after a 16-11 campaign in 2020, and they got it.
“Murphysboro has always been a fighting team and they have a tradition of winning,” Ragan said. “Their floor defense in the back row and their blocking is really solid.”
“We expected Murphysboro to be on us tonight,” Hirst said, who is set to pursue an Associates Degree in Science at John A. Logan College next year. “Honestly, we were nervous, with this whole new lineup it was crazy, but we were excited.”
Carbondale did all it could in the second set behind Willard’s nine assists and four kills from Hirst, but Murphysboro fought back with a fierce vengeance to win 25-19. That allowed the Lady Terriers to learn from their mistakes and bounce back in the third set.
With the way Murphysboro was blocking shots led by senior Kylee Kerrens, Ragan stressed how important it was that her players covered the floor. Players like Hirst were entrusted new positions and responded well.
“I came in super excited for this game because it’s my senior season,” Hirst said. “I was really excited to be hitting because usually I’m a libero, so I was super excited to be able to have that opportunity.”
Ragan credited her kids that played club league during the fall.
“I’m really proud of my girls,” Ragan said. “They didn’t get their usual season in the fall and these girls are going to be double-sporting, so there’s also some conflicts and they’re being pulled a lot of different ways, but I’m just happy this is here for them and we’re having a season."
Carbondale got a really nice showing from sophomore Payton Roberts, who led her club with nine digs and five blocks. She’ll pair well alongside Graham over the next few seasons.
Next up for the Lady Terriers is their second of 15 games between now and late April. They’ll return home on Friday for a matchup against Herrin.
Murphysboro will try to bounce back against Du Quoin in a road matchup on Thursday.
618-351-5178