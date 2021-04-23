Prep Volleyball | Carbondale rolls to win over Marion

Marion was using a different lineup than usual due to setter Haylee Lambert out with an injury. That forced hitters Bailey Williams and Dylann Torres to put up passes in addition to their hitting roles.

Carbondale showed no mercy and Holley put down both a block and a kill as the lead reached double figures and stayed there. Sierra Sherrill hammered a kill of her own and also had a block for the final point of the opening game.

"I felt like we were finally catching our stride last week and then on Monday had an elbow to the head and lost Haylee," said Marion coach Beth Mitacek. "That just really changed our whole lineup so we took a day to try and learn a whole new lineup and had people in totally new positions.

"The first game was rough but the second game, once we settled in a little bit, we came out with a lot more fight. I just wish we could've started fighting a little earlier."

The Terriers had an eight-point lead in the second before Marion went on a furious rally led by senior Torres with Ava Wong at the service line. A pair of kills and a block by Torres brought the Lady Wildcats within a point at 15-14 and prompted Ragan to use a timeout.