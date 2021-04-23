Prep Volleyball | Carbondale rolls to win over Marion

CARBONDALE — On one of the busiest "overlap" nights of this unusual Illinois high school sports season, the Carbondale volleyball team also celebrated Senior Night and swept past rival Marion 25-15, 25-19 to finish with a .500 record.
Due to the IHSA's maneuvering fall sports into the spring, both Marion and Carbondale had soccer matches Thursday evening before their volleyball finales. Marion had two players, Addi Wall and Lily Garrett, make it to volleyball after playing a half of soccer in Pinckneyville.
The Terriers had it a bit easier with a home match against Althoff.
"Most of these girls play softball and four of them play soccer," said Carbondale volleyball coach Fae Ragan. "They left the soccer game and it's a good thing it was a home game. They ran over here just in time."
Carbondale's volleyball team honored its six seniors — Ashton Hirst, Kennedy Hirst, Lauren Holley, Rilee Kirby, Torrey Taylor and Ella Summerlin — and the accolades Ragan read off sounded like an honors society list.
"I've got six seniors and they're all very intelligent," Ragan said. "They can go anywhere to any school and get it paid for because their grades are so darn good. It's nice to know they are very well-rounded athletically and academically. I'm going to miss those girls."
Ragan started all six in the opening set and all contributed, with big kills from Kirby and Summerlin helping the Terriers jump out to an early lead. A huge smash from Sierra Sherrill pushed the advantage and a tip kill by Taylor made it 13-5 and forced Marion to call a timeout.
Marion was using a different lineup than usual due to setter Haylee Lambert out with an injury. That forced hitters Bailey Williams and Dylann Torres to put up passes in addition to their hitting roles.
Carbondale showed no mercy and Holley put down both a block and a kill as the lead reached double figures and stayed there. Sierra Sherrill hammered a kill of her own and also had a block for the final point of the opening game.
"I felt like we were finally catching our stride last week and then on Monday had an elbow to the head and lost Haylee," said Marion coach Beth Mitacek. "That just really changed our whole lineup so we took a day to try and learn a whole new lineup and had people in totally new positions.
"The first game was rough but the second game, once we settled in a little bit, we came out with a lot more fight. I just wish we could've started fighting a little earlier."
The Terriers had an eight-point lead in the second before Marion went on a furious rally led by senior Torres with Ava Wong at the service line. A pair of kills and a block by Torres brought the Lady Wildcats within a point at 15-14 and prompted Ragan to use a timeout.
"It was harder to get her the ball tonight without a regular setter in there," Mitacek said of Torres, who will continue spiking for Rend Lake College this fall. "But every time she did get the ball she was efficient in terminating."
Even though Marion rallied, it never overtook the Terriers.
Sherrill ended a long volley with a kill and Carbondale also got spikes from Payton Roberts and MeiKayla Graham to stay in front. Marion stayed close with a pair of kills from Garrett, but the Terriers got a key point on a push from setter Brooke Williard and kept the lead.
"Thank goodness," Ragan said. "We have been known for that. We've let teams catch up. That gets hairy sometimes."
Ashton Hirst, who is headed to John A. Logan College to play libero, had a tip kill down the stretch and finished with four kills to go along with 10 digs. Williard had 19 assists and four kills, while Bria Sisk, Summerlin and Kennedy Hirst all had five digs.
Sherrill led the Terriers in kills with eight, while Graham had six. Roberts chipped in three and both Summerlin and Kirby had two.
Marion finished 7-11 in a season which Mitacek described as "crazy" and "inconsistent" but also credited her team for battling through adversity.
Carbondale finished at 8-8 with two of those wins coming over the Lady Wildcats.
"Even though our season was short, it felt like it lasted a long time," Ragan said. "I've asked other coaches that and they've agreed with me. We only had five weeks but it felt like it was a lot longer."