Prep Volleyball | Carbondale rolls to win over Marion

MARION — Rallying from early deficits in both games, the Carbondale volleyball team swept past its rival Marion 25-20, 25-23 in a South Seven Conference match Thursday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.
Carbondale improved to 4-2 with the win, while Marion dropped to 5-5 in this unusual spring season.
Marion used a pair of booming kills by Dylann Torres to take a 5-1 lead in the opening game and led 10-7 after a stuff block from Bailey Williams. A kill from Camri McReaken had the Lady Wildcats still in front at 13-12 — but Carbondale reeled off the next six points.
Payton Roberts and MeiKayla Graham both slammed kills in that run and Roberts had another as the lead grew to 20-14.
Ashton Hirst blasted two kills to help the Terriers finish the game, with the final point coming on a block by Sierra Sherrill. Hirst finished with a team-high nine kills and also had five digs.
"Everybody was really hustling," said Carbondale coach Jordan Becque. "I thought our defense performed really well. Ashton is always all over everything defensively. She reads the hitters really well and she just flat out hustles."
Becque was filling in for head coach Fae Ragan, who was with her daughter, Alli, in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Olympic Trials for the United States women's wrestling team.
"I was really proud of the way they played coming from behind because we did that both games," Becque said. "Mentally that's pretty tough to do, so I'm proud they were able to do that."
Marion indeed took another early lead in the second game, but Carbondale tied it at 7-all on a slam by Roberts, one of her six kills to go along with five digs, then took a 13-9 lead before Marion went on a rally of its own led by Williams.
Kills from Sherrill and Graham kept the Terriers in front until Torres followed a spike with a pair of aces and suddenly Marion had the lead at 19-16.
Carbondale took the lead back at 21-20 on a kill from Hirst and went up 24-22 on a block by Sherrill. Torres gave the Lady Wildcats life with a blast, but the visitors secured the match when Graham was given a second opportunity on the next volley and put down her eighth kill.
"We were really trying to make sure our middle hitters were seeing the offense to at least throw off their defense," Becque said. "We utilized the middles quite a bit and they performed pretty well."
Brooke Williard had 23 assists and Sherrill notched three blocks for the Terriers.
Torres finished with 10 kills and two aces, while Williams had five kills, two blocks and two aces. Ava Wong had 16 digs and Haylee Lambert put up 23 assists for the Lady Wildcats, who also suffered road losses at Pinckneyville and NCOE earlier in the week.
"We are lacking consistency in our play," said Marion coach Beth Mitacek. "We have not used the same lineup more than two games in a row with people being in and out with injuries and quarantines and whatever. But we've got a whole lot more fight in us than I feel like we're showing.
"We've got the talent, and we're young, but we've got to have that competitive drive that when the score is close, 'I want that ball,' instead of, 'Please don't hit the ball to me.' That just leads to mistakes."
Both teams are back in action Monday with Marion hosting Williamson County rival Herrin and Carbondale taking on Anna-Jonesboro.