Prep Volleyball | Carbondale rolls to win over Marion

"I was really proud of the way they played coming from behind because we did that both games," Becque said. "Mentally that's pretty tough to do, so I'm proud they were able to do that."

Marion indeed took another early lead in the second game, but Carbondale tied it at 7-all on a slam by Roberts, one of her six kills to go along with five digs, then took a 13-9 lead before Marion went on a rally of its own led by Williams.

Kills from Sherrill and Graham kept the Terriers in front until Torres followed a spike with a pair of aces and suddenly Marion had the lead at 19-16.

Carbondale took the lead back at 21-20 on a kill from Hirst and went up 24-22 on a block by Sherrill. Torres gave the Lady Wildcats life with a blast, but the visitors secured the match when Graham was given a second opportunity on the next volley and put down her eighth kill.

"We were really trying to make sure our middle hitters were seeing the offense to at least throw off their defense," Becque said. "We utilized the middles quite a bit and they performed pretty well."

Brooke Williard had 23 assists and Sherrill notched three blocks for the Terriers.