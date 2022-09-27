Prep Volleyball | Carterville gets key win over Pinckneyville

CARTERVILLE — A strong third set propelled the Carterville Lions volleyball team on Tuesday to a win over visiting Pinckneyville, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13.

With the victory, the Lions improve to 3-1 in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference and 15-4 overall. The Panthers fall to 3-1 in the league and are 11-5 overall. Nashville is also 3-1 in the league and 19-3 overall.

"We got off to a really good start in that third set," said Carterville coach Nathan Emrick. "We played especially well and they (Panthers) didn't have a great set. We just happened to get on a roll there and they couldn't stop our momentum. It's hard to come back on a team when you're down 10 points or more."

Emrick was pleased with the play of his two back-row players, senior Hannah Tran, and senior Reese Brunken. They combined for 36 digs on the match.

"Those two did a great job tonight," Emrick said. "I challenged them before the match. I told them that we had to be able to control Addie Waggoner's hits, and they did a good job of that. Winning this match was crucial in terms of the conference race. We had to defend the home court."

Tran said she and her teammates knew they couldn't go down two games in the conference. Winning against the Panthers was a must.

"I feel like I played one of my best matches tonight. After the big letdown at Nashville last week, it was important to bounce back and play well against Pinckneyville. We really needed this one if we wanted to be in the hunt for the conference title."

Panthers coach Katie Shaneyfelt said the Lions deserve all the credit for the win.

"They played fantastic," she said. "Kudos to them. We really struggled in our serve receive in that last set. We're going to have to bounce back Friday when we play in a tournament at McCracken County."

Carterville hosts Du Quoin on Thursday.

Ally Lange paced the Lions offensively with 13 kills, including the game-winner. Maryn Vaughn followed with 10 kills.

Waggoner had 16 kills to pace the Panthers.