Prep Volleyball | Carterville, Nashville advance to regional final

CHESTER — In a tale of two sets, the Carterville Lions, fresh off a 25-10 win over Murphysboro in the opening set, had to rally from a seven-point deficit to win the second set, 26-24, and claim the match.

With the victory, the Lions improve to 29-7 overall and will face top-seeded Nashville, at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the regional final at Chester. The Red Devils close out their season at 21-11-1.

Lions coach Nathan Emrick said it's all about advancing to the next round.

"I thought we did a really good job in the first set of controlling tempo," he said. "We also did a great job behind the service line, which put some pressure on them and got them out of system. In the second set, we relaxed a little too much early on and made some errors behind the service line," Emrick said, "but I thought we did a really job of showing some toughness and grinding out that second set. We continued to fight until set point."

Murphysboro's All-State front-row hitter, Megan McNitt, was practically a one-player wrecking crew in the second set. She recorded 10 of her 12 kills in that set.

Carterville had its usual solid play from Maryn Vaughn and Ally Lange at net, but also got key contributions from senior Rylee Davis, who came up with six huge kills in the second and deciding set.

"Rylee did a great job tonight," Emrick said. "We've had a couple of big games late in the year where she has done a great job. When you have Lange in the middle and Vaughn on the outside, they get a lot of attention. Tonight, Rylee got herself in position to make a great swing. When she does that, she has a chance to be really good. I'm super proud of her contributing to this win."

Emrick said the Lions will have to play well to beat Nashville on Thursday.

"Consistency. That's the big thing. We have to match their consistency. If we can match that, we have a chance. If we can't, it will be a short night."

Red Devils coach Kim Cook said she was "very disappointed" in the way the team played in the first set.

"We've been practicing for this match for a long time, but we came out very tight, very tense, and afraid to make a mistake," she said. "In the second set, we pulled it together and showed what we are capable of when we play well. Megan is a great player. We depend on her and we've been trying to spread the ball around a little more and not try to put as much pressure on her, but when she's on, she's amazing."

In the first match, the Nashville Hornettes (30-6 overall) did what most No. 1 seeds do - took care of business in their semifinal match, defeating Du Quoin in straight sets, 25-17, 25-10.

Senior middle hitter Reese Varil poured in six kills in the first set to pace Nashville to the win. The Hornettes jumped out to a six-point lead at 10-4, 11-5, and 12-6 before the Indians rallied for five straight points to pull within one at 12-11. They could never catch Nashville, however, as the Hornettes gradually pulled back to a six-point lead at 22-16.

The second set looked to be a good one for Du Quoin as the Tribe jumped out to a 6-3 lead, but the Hornettes, led by Scarlet Konkel and Emma Behrmann, strung together 11 straight points to take a commanding 14-6 lead en route to the win. Behrmann finished with five kills and Konkel had seven.

Nashville coach Josh Konkel said the big run in the second set proved to be a key to the win.

"I thought, especially in that run, Reese Varil did a nice job of moving the serve around and we kept pressure on them," he said. "We got some good passes. We were able to hit the ball at them and keep them on their heels a little bit."

Konkel also spoke highly of Behrmann, who performed admirably off the bench.

"She comes in as my second leftside hitter," the coach said. Emma's got some great athletic ability. She can really jump. She was able to hit that ball down the line tonight. When she gets a hold of one, she hits it really hard. The setters - Valerie Combs and Colleen Jahnke - did a nice job of getting it to her tonight."

Du Quoin coach Isaac Miller was disappointed with the way the match progressed.

"Nashville's a pretty good team and we just kind of got down a little bit," Miller said. "We couldn't quite recover from it (11-point run). One mistake led to another. Good teams put you away and that's what Nashville did."

Miller added that the season did not go according to plan as the Indians finished 14-19-1.

"It was not what we had hoped for," he said. "We lost a ton of seniors last year, so we knew it was going to be tough, but the future is bright."