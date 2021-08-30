Prep Volleyball | Carterville rolls past Marion in two sets

CARTERVILLE — Senior front-row hitter Bella Mavigliano showcased her versatility Monday evening in leading the Carterville Lions volleyball team to a straight-set nonconference victory over visiting Marion, 25-12, 25-16.
Mavigliano was tops in kills for the Lions with seven, while adding 10 assists and four service aces.
Mavigliano said the biggest difference between the team last school year and this year is consistency on offense.
"In the past, we kind of struggled at times to put the ball down (kill). This year, we are much more confident hitting on the front row."
The senior said she likes what she has seen from a Lions squad that boasts a 7-1 overall record.
"Our effort on the court has never been better," she said. "We are really scrapping out there. We never give up on balls defensively, even those that you would think would be down for points. Somehow, we find a way to get to the ball and get it back over the net. And we're executing our hits very well. There's always room for improvement, but we are playing well right now. I can't wait for our next match."
Mavigliano added that the team culture has also improved.
"It's not just on the court, it's in the classroom and really...everywhere," she said. "We get everything out in the open. I like that about our team."
Carterville coach Nathan Emrick said there is a special chemistry forming with this Lions team.
"These girls are relentless. There are no weak spots and we have done a good job of keeping the pressure on our opponents. We don't want them to get a chance to breathe. We don't want them to have time to refocus. We want to push the tempo."
Emrick said it's early in the season, but the team is hitting on all cylinders.
"We have some really good players and others who have bought into their roles with the team. There's this joy that they have regardless of who is having success for us on a given night. We have girls who are happy for their teammates. Combine that with some talent and you can have a pretty special season."
In addition to Mavigliano's night, senior Amanda Howerton registered six kills. Junior Taylor Wallace was the leader in assists with 12.
The Lions host Herrin on Tuesday.
Marion assistant coach Jaime Clark, filling in for head coach Beth Mitacek, praised the Lions' performance.
"They've worked really hard in the off season," she said. "Carterville played a lot of club volleyball and it shows. They're well coached. They work together well as a team - very cohesive.
"As for us, we did a great job defensively of scrapping and digging some of those balls tonight, giving ourselves a chance. But in the end, we simply made too many errors hitting the ball," Clark said. "We're a little undersized. Still, we can't afford to make too many errors at the net. We have to take advantage of opportunities."
Marion was led offensively by Junior Haylee Lambert and senior Addi Wall with four kills each. Juniors Ava Wong, Sophie Shrum and Bailey Williams each contributed 10 digs and Lambert was tops in assists with 16.
The 1-2 Wildcats return to the hardwood Tuesday at Anna-Jonesboro.
Carterville never trailed in the opening set. In fact, Marion only tied the game once at 3-3. Mavigliano recorded four consecutive aces as the Lions built an 18-10 lead and never looked back.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in the second set at 6-1 thanks in part to a kill by Wall, but the Lions pulled even at 8-8, fell behind briefly once again at 9-8, but then rattled off 17 of the next 24 points to claim the set and match.