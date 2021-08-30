Prep Volleyball | Carterville rolls past Marion in two sets

Carterville coach Nathan Emrick said there is a special chemistry forming with this Lions team.

"These girls are relentless. There are no weak spots and we have done a good job of keeping the pressure on our opponents. We don't want them to get a chance to breathe. We don't want them to have time to refocus. We want to push the tempo."

Emrick said it's early in the season, but the team is hitting on all cylinders.

"We have some really good players and others who have bought into their roles with the team. There's this joy that they have regardless of who is having success for us on a given night. We have girls who are happy for their teammates. Combine that with some talent and you can have a pretty special season."

In addition to Mavigliano's night, senior Amanda Howerton registered six kills. Junior Taylor Wallace was the leader in assists with 12.

The Lions host Herrin on Tuesday.

Marion assistant coach Jaime Clark, filling in for head coach Beth Mitacek, praised the Lions' performance.

"They've worked really hard in the off season," she said. "Carterville played a lot of club volleyball and it shows. They're well coached. They work together well as a team - very cohesive.