Prep Volleyball | Carterville sweeps Nashville in straight sets

CARTERVILLE — Senior leadership played a huge role Thursday night as the Carterville Lions volleyball team exacted a bit of revenge against the Nashville Hornettes, defeating the visitors in straight sets, 25-16, 25-21.

The Hornettes had won two previous meetings between the two schools - once in the conference tournament at Herrin and once in conference play at Nashville. Both matches only lasted two sets.

With the win, the Lions take over first place in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference - at least for now - with a mark of 6-1 in league play and are 20-6 overall. The Hornettes fall a game and a half back at 4-2 (23-5).

The Pinckneyville Panthers, the third team in this outstanding battle for league supremacy, won their match with Anna-Jonesboro Thursday, in two straight sets and improve to 5-1 in the league, one half game behind the Lions and are 17-6 overall.

"We know that when Nashville comes to town you have to match their intensity on defense because they're going to scramble and get tons of touches," said Lions head coach Nathan Emrick. "I thought we did a phenomenal job of scrambling and getting balls up in the air. And when we got our chance, our hitters (Ally Lange and Maryn Vaughn) did a great job of putting balls away. A lot of that is a testament to our setter, Addie Wallace, who does a great job of getting our hitters in a position to score."

Lange, who tied with Vaughn on kills for the night with nine apiece, said it was important for her and her teammates to trust one another to do their jobs against such a strong opponent in Nashville.

"We did phenomenal. This is the best we've played," Lange said. "We just have to keep on working hard and keep building each other up."

Vaughn concurred.

"It was about trusting our setter - Wallace - tonight and trusting our defense," she said. "We all communicate so much better now as a team. And our chemistry is so much better than it was early in the season. This one's over now, so we have to shift our focus to Pinckneyville next Thursday night."

Nashville head coach Josh Konkel said mistakes cost his team.

"We were sloppy tonight," he said. "We had a lot of errors starting with eight serving errors and following up with eight hitting errors. We didn't pass the ball real crisply tonight. I can't say that anybody had a real great game. We were out of synch and Carterville took advantage. Their big hitters were able to hit at will. They controlled the ball and they controlled the tempo tonight."

In addition to Lange and Vaughn's big night at the net, Rylee Davis added five kills. Wallace had 23 assists. Reese Brunken had 14 digs and Hannah Tran added nine.

The Hornettes were paced by Carly Kasten's four kills. Reese Varil had 13 digs to pace the defense. Nashville hosts Pinckneville Tuesday night in yet another key league match.