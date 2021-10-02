Prep Volleyball | Carterville wins championship at Marion Invitational

MARION — Facing both familiar and unfamiliar foes, the Carterville volleyball team went 4-0 and claimed the top prize at the Marion Invitational tournament Saturday.

Bella Mavigliano and Ally Lange led the charge for the Lady Lions, who were coming off a conference loss at Du Quoin in which the third game ended in heartbreaking fashion at 28-26.

And then Carterville had to face a strong Hamilton County team in the early 9 a.m. match on Saturday and lost the first set to the Lady Foxes.

"I thought it was a really good test for our kids," said Carterville coach Nathan Emrick. "They came back and showed some resilience. They won the second set and kind of just gained momentum as the day went."

Carterville, now 21-4 overall, finished pool play with a win over Johnston City and then learned the first Gold pool opponent would be none other than Du Quoin, which won the first game against the Lady Lions, 25-23.

"We easily could've just folded after now losing three straight sets to them," Emrick said. "But I thought our kids did a good job of really battling and showing some toughness."

Did they ever. The Lady Lions roared out to a 13-2 lead in the second game and rolled to a 25-7 win to force a third and won it 25-15.

"We played really well," Emrick said. "We kind of got in a rhythm and got them out of rhythm a little bit. We tried to force them to do some things that maybe aren't in their strengths. And we just played really clean. When we can do that, I feel like we're pretty good."

Mavigliano had 19 kills and 19 assists, while Lange had 13 kills and three blocks against the Lady Indians. Addison Wallace was marked for 31 assists.

The next challenge was an unfamiliar opponent in Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, a private school from the Metro East area that opened eyes in the first pool play round by sweeping NCOE.

But the Lady Lions were up for the challenge and won 25-17, 25-22 to make the final session match between GLCA and Du Quoin a battle for second place.

Carterville trailed in the second game 19-17, but took the lead at 20-19 and didn't look back. Amanda Howerton put down the final two kills to seal it for the Lady Lions.

Howerton had seven kills, while Mavigliano and Lange both had six in the clincher.

Mavigliano, fittingly, led the all-tournament team in votes.

"A lot of things go through her for us," Emrick said. "She does a great job when she's setting of really controlling our offense and getting our hitters involved. And she's one we want on the front row when we really need a point because we want the ball in her hand and we trust she's going to make a great read. I thought she had a really good day today."

Lange was also named to the all-tournament squad.

"Ally was a beast today," Emrick said. "She kept us in games and really did a great job in her rotations of changing momentum. Especially against Du Quoin, I felt like she really freed up our pin hitters to get some good swings because they had to focus on her so much."

Emrick also gave special mention to junior Rylee Davis, who was getting her first major taste of varsity action, for giving the Lady Lions an extra hitting option.

The rest of the all-tournament team included Marion's Haylee Lambert and Bailey Williams, Gateway Legacy's Anabel Abadia, Patricia Vzona and Sara Castrillon, NCOE's Hollin Everett, Du Quoin's Lauren Heape and Olivia Dill, Hamilton County's Breanna Blades and Goreville's Abby Compton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0