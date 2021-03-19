Prep Volleyball | Du Quoin begins season with win over Murphysboro

DU QUOIN — The normal offseason for a high school volleyball team might last about 10 months.
This, as everyone knows, was not your normal offseason.
“The kids were chomping at the bit,” Du Quoin coach Isaac Miller said Thursday night.
The Indians’ first match in more than 500 days was nothing less than an unqualified success. With Lauren Heape collecting 10 kills and the defense digging up just about everything Murphysboro hit at them, they rolled to a 25-17, 25-15 non-conference win in Anders Gym.
Du Quoin’s last match was Oct. 29, 2019, when it suffered an upset loss to Carterville in a semifinal match at the Class 2A Pinckneyville Regional. Like nearly every other team around the state, it lingered in a state of suspended animation while the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office pushed fall sports back into the spring due to COVID-19.
As Miller himself pointed out, the odds of any kind of spring season looked poor three months ago, when cases were spiking and Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted further restrictions.
“And then just like that, things changed,” Miller said.
The odds of a season went from longshot to even money faster than some of Heape’s kills hit the hardwood. Within a week of the IHSA’s announcement that basketball teams could start playing a shortened season, games began.
Athletic directors and volleyball coaches hastily slapped together schedules, some of which are still undergoing additions. Take, for example, the visiting team on Thursday night.
“We had 12 matches and now I think we’re up to 18,” said Red Devils coach Apryl Gordon.
That Gordon is back on the sideline for her second season is a story in and of itself. After going 16-14 in 2019, when she had the unenviable task of replacing Mike Layne and his 519 career wins on the Murphy sideline, Gordon stepped away and was planning to coach the golf team.
Murphysboro hired former player Ally Junge on June 16, but she resigned from the job shortly after taking it. On Sept. 23, Gordon agreed to take the reins for another year. Then she and everyone else waited and wondered if there would be a season.
When practices were allowed to start on March 8, Murphysboro was starting its spring break.
“I told them they could either show up tanned and sitting the bench or come in here and get some touches,” Gordon said.
This microwave version of a season might not lead to the smoothest volleyball. The Red Devils (0-2) played out of system for a good chunk of the match, experiencing problems with serve-receive and frequently put on their heels by the more aggressive Indians.
Heape mixed her attacks up in the same way that a good pitcher blends in a four-pitch arsenal. She kept the defense off-balance with just enough tips to complement downhill spikes down the line or cut shots against the grain.
Miller was pleased with his team’s balance. Jalynn Wood collected six kills and Sophie Miller, the coach’s daughter, smoothly distributed net opportunities with 14 assists.
“I thought we executed well and stayed in system,” Isaac Miller said. “I’m pretty pleased overall. We didn’t know we were going to have a season months ago, so to be able to get out here and have a season means the world to us.”