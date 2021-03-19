Prep Volleyball | Du Quoin begins season with win over Murphysboro

Athletic directors and volleyball coaches hastily slapped together schedules, some of which are still undergoing additions. Take, for example, the visiting team on Thursday night.

“We had 12 matches and now I think we’re up to 18,” said Red Devils coach Apryl Gordon.

That Gordon is back on the sideline for her second season is a story in and of itself. After going 16-14 in 2019, when she had the unenviable task of replacing Mike Layne and his 519 career wins on the Murphy sideline, Gordon stepped away and was planning to coach the golf team.

Murphysboro hired former player Ally Junge on June 16, but she resigned from the job shortly after taking it. On Sept. 23, Gordon agreed to take the reins for another year. Then she and everyone else waited and wondered if there would be a season.

When practices were allowed to start on March 8, Murphysboro was starting its spring break.

“I told them they could either show up tanned and sitting the bench or come in here and get some touches,” Gordon said.