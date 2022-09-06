Prep Volleyball | Du Quoin rallies past Murphysboro in third set

MURPHYSBORO — The Du Quoin Indians volleyball team rallied from a 15-10 third-set deficit to pull out a four-point win and claim the match over host Murphysboro on Tuesday, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21.

The Indians improve to 6-7-1 on the season and avenge a tournament championship loss to the Red Devils this past Saturday. With the loss, Murphysboro falls to 12-3-1.

"The girls stepped up tonight and won a tough one on the road," said Indians head coach Isaac Miller. "When (Megan) McNitt went to the back row in that third set, we had to capitalize offensively, and we did."

Miller said moving senior middle hitter Sophie Hill to the outside seemed to help the squad.

"I really believe that was the turning point in the match," he said. "Both she and Chloe Sims had some big hits for us tonight."

Sims, a sophomore, said she is finally starting to settle into her role as a front-row hitter in her second year of varsity competition. She presently leads the team in kills and finished with 11 kills unofficially on the night.

"I knew we could do it, but would have to play our best," Sims said of the road victory. "I think this will will help push us to even more success in the matches coming up. This one was big, though, because we wanted to find a way to beat them here after they beat us in the tournament championship match Saturday."

The Red Devils built a 15-10 lead in the third set thanks to McNitt delivering three consecutive kills. But Du Quoin battled back to tie the set at 19 all and then actually took the lead at 22-19 as the Indians won several battles at the net and Murphysboro had some untimely missed hits.

Avery Guthman pulled the Red Devils within one at 22-21, but the Tribe scored the next three points behind Sims and Hill, who each recorded kills to close out the set and the match.

"Du Quoin is a good team, very well-coached," said Murphysboro head coach Karen Jurich. "They were very motivated to beat us tonight after what happened Saturday when we won their tournament. You just have to tip your hat to them. They made a few more plays than we did tonight. If we played them 10 times, we would probably each win five matches."

McNitt, the Red Devils' outstanding junior outside hitter, recorded nine kills in the first set alone and finished with 19 on the night to lead all hitters.