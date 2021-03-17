Prep Volleyball: Fairfield sweeps Johnston City in opener

JOHNSTON CITY — Led by the multi-talented senior Chloe Britton, the highly-touted Fairfield volleyball team opened its pandemic-delayed season Tuesday night with a quick 25-13, 25-4 sweep of Johnston City in a Black Diamond East match at Wendell Starrick Gymnasium.

The Lady Mules were rated by area coaches as the second-best team in the region behind only Centralia and showed why, especially in the second game when they raced out to a 14-0 lead with Kylie Stewart at the service line.

Britton had two of her six kills in that run, but earlier showed her setting prowess in addition to slamming some missiles. And while Fairfield's statistical clipboards showed Britton finishing with six kills and 10 assists, her leadership was the most impressive aspect.

"Chloe has played as much volleyball as probably any senior in the state," said Fairfield coach Chet Snyder. "She's played forever and her parents were volleyball nuts. She just loves the game and she's good at all skills. We could totally run our offense with her (as setter) but I like watching her hit, too."

Johnston City coach Jon Watts was among those heaping praise on Britton after the match.