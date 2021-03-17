Prep Volleyball: Fairfield sweeps Johnston City in opener

JOHNSTON CITY — Led by the multi-talented senior Chloe Britton, the highly-touted Fairfield volleyball team opened its pandemic-delayed season Tuesday night with a quick 25-13, 25-4 sweep of Johnston City in a Black Diamond East match at Wendell Starrick Gymnasium.
The Lady Mules were rated by area coaches as the second-best team in the region behind only Centralia and showed why, especially in the second game when they raced out to a 14-0 lead with Kylie Stewart at the service line.
Britton had two of her six kills in that run, but earlier showed her setting prowess in addition to slamming some missiles. And while Fairfield's statistical clipboards showed Britton finishing with six kills and 10 assists, her leadership was the most impressive aspect.
"Chloe has played as much volleyball as probably any senior in the state," said Fairfield coach Chet Snyder. "She's played forever and her parents were volleyball nuts. She just loves the game and she's good at all skills. We could totally run our offense with her (as setter) but I like watching her hit, too."
Johnston City coach Jon Watts was among those heaping praise on Britton after the match.
"We saw last year how versatile she is in the air," Watts said. "She's great about looking through the blocks and if you block her line she'll hit you angle and if you block her angle she'll hit you a line. She's about a four- or five-dimensional hitter. She's one of the smartest players in the area. She sees the floor so well."
Fairfield has a lot of weapons besides Britton, including defensive specialist Stewart, libero Colbie Sutton and hitters Callie Vaughan, Leah Bowers, Makana Reid and Emersyn Robbins.
Reid had three of her five kills early in the first game, which stayed close in part due to Johnston City's Bailey Weber putting down a big block. It was just 11-9 after an error before Robbins and Britton smashed kills to start a 9-1 run.
Robbins finished with a team-high seven kills and two aces for the Lady Mules.
The Lady Indians scored their 12th and 13th points on kills by Briley Watts and Brooklyn Hewlett, respectively, before Fairfield finished the first game on a four-point swing.
"Our tallest player is a 5-foot-10 freshman," Jon Watts said, referring to Carsyn Clark. "We're playing her in the middle and learning with it."
There was no tightness whatsoever in the second game, which zipped to 14-0 after a kill by Bowers and Sutton, who had nine assists, collecting three aces from the line.
Actually two of Johnston City's four points came in unthinkable fashion — on errors by Britton.
"We had a really, really sour practice (Monday) night — it was not good at all — and the JV actually put it on us," Snyder said. "So for us to come out that way and compete like we did, I thought we figured some things out."
That practice stayed on Snyder's mind even after being asked a new question about his team's depth.
"I was wondering how we would mesh because we didn't mesh yesterday in practice at all," Snyder said. "We have six seniors that have played together for quite a while and we're throwing a freshman and sophomore in there with them. They're super talented but you've still got to have good chemistry and tonight we showed we can have that good chemistry."
618-351-5088
On Twitter: @LesWinkeler