Prep Volleyball | Herrin clinches first league title since '07

HERRIN — Junior front-row hitter Presli Karnes recorded 12 kills Tuesday evening to lead the Herrin High School volleyball team to a 25-16, 25-21 straight-set victory over visiting Murphysboro.
Freshman sensation Karli Mann followed with nine kills for Herrin. Karnes also led the team in digs with 14. Freshman Jersey Summers collected 11. Senior Whitney Keel was tops in assists with 11. Junior Regan Deaton had two service aces and five assists.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 7-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference (12-2 overall) and clinched their first league title since 2007. Murphysboro falls to 7-5 overall.
"It was very important to get this one," said Karnes, a three-year varsity starter. "We've been looking forward to winning the conference. And we knew this one with Murphysboro was a big one because they came in here with a six-game winning streak. That's why we focused hard in practice on doing all the right things."
With no postseason to look forward to this year, Karnes said it is important that the team instead direct its attention to the three league matches remaining at home against Benton, West Frankfort and Harrisburg. She added that she has become a better hitter and all-around player this season.
"I feel very honored to get the set whenever it's a close game," she said of her spiking ability. "I try to put it down hard, or place it where the defense can't get to it. It's about being smart with the ball."
Senior teammate Kelsey Jurich, who leads the team in digs from her role as defensive specialist, said getting the win on the home floor against a league powerhouse program like Murphysboro is both thrilling and satisfying.
"It felt good to get the 'W' tonight. We were a little nervous before the match because we knew how well Murphysboro had been playing. They had a couple of big wins over Massac County and Carbondale. We knew we would have to play well to beat them."
Jurich said the league title may now be in the bag, but there is no reason to coast to the finish line.
"We want to win these last three matches — especially in front of our home fans."
Murphysboro head coach Apryl Gordon said Herrin "is a good team," but she believes her team gave the match away.
"I give letter grades for each of our matches and I would say this one rates a C," Gordon said. "We didn't play our best ball. We played four huge matches in the last week with no time to practice. Our energy was simply gone tonight. All those three-set matches in recent days finally caught up with us. And they were all intense nail-biters. I was worried that might happen, and it did. We beat ourselves tonight. We were our own worst enemy."
Karen Jurich is the head coach of the Tigers. She has been involved with the volleyball program off and on for close to 30 years. She said winning a conference title is indeed the primary goal, and it takes on even more significance in a year with no postseason.
"We're thrilled to win it, but these girls aren't satisfied," she said. "They're still going to be pushing these last three games because they want to win all the league games. They want to go out strong."
Jurich said Murphysboro and Massac County have pretty much dominated the league in recent years. To sweep the season's matches against the two schools was a major step for the Herrin program.
"Winning this championship is a testament to the determination and hard work these girls have put in the last few years. You don't get where we're at right now in one night. There is a lot that led up to this."
Jurich said it takes years to build a foundation of success, and she would like to think that is what she and her assistants - Meredith Torbeck and Gabriel Woodis - have done at Herrin.