Prep Volleyball | Herrin clinches first league title since '07

Senior teammate Kelsey Jurich, who leads the team in digs from her role as defensive specialist, said getting the win on the home floor against a league powerhouse program like Murphysboro is both thrilling and satisfying.

"It felt good to get the 'W' tonight. We were a little nervous before the match because we knew how well Murphysboro had been playing. They had a couple of big wins over Massac County and Carbondale. We knew we would have to play well to beat them."

Jurich said the league title may now be in the bag, but there is no reason to coast to the finish line.

"We want to win these last three matches — especially in front of our home fans."

Murphysboro head coach Apryl Gordon said Herrin "is a good team," but she believes her team gave the match away.

"I give letter grades for each of our matches and I would say this one rates a C," Gordon said. "We didn't play our best ball. We played four huge matches in the last week with no time to practice. Our energy was simply gone tonight. All those three-set matches in recent days finally caught up with us. And they were all intense nail-biters. I was worried that might happen, and it did. We beat ourselves tonight. We were our own worst enemy."