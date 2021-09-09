Prep Volleyball | Herrin rallies to beat Carbondale

HERRIN — The Herrin Tigers rallied late and scored the final eight points to stun Carbondale 22-25, 25-16, 25-22 in a drama-filled high school volleyball match Tuesday night.

Herrin (6-6) trailed 22-17 in the third game after a push kill by Carbondale setter Brooke Williard.

The Terriers (5-4) didn't score again.

Carbondale junior MeiKayla Graham gave the Tigers fits all night with 16 kills, but Herrin's defense began pulling up her hits when it mattered most.

Two of those digs led to kills by Herrin's Presli Karnes to bring the Tigers within a point, then Graham sent a spike out of bounds to tie it and another went off the tape and out to give Herrin the lead.

After another Carbondale error, Herrin's Karli Mann served an ace for the final point.

"Our fans were into it tonight and it was a very emotional game," said Herrin coach Karen Jurich. "We've lost a lot of close games this year so for us to pull that out just says a lot about our character that we were able to bounce back and come through at the end like that."