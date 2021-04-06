Prep Volleyball | Herrin serves Marion a loss on senior night

MARION — Herrin’s only season loss entering Monday’s non-conference matchup at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium came against another South Seven school (Carbondale) on March 19 in three sets.
Herrin made sure one loss remained the only blemish on its schedule after defeating Marion on senior night 25-11, 25-22, 25-16. The Lady Tigers entered the match with a two-game lead over Massac County in the SIRR Ohio standings at 5-0, but added a win tally to their overall record of 9-1 to show just how good they are.
“I just didn’t want to overlook Marion,” said Wildcats coach Karen Jurich. “This year it’s all about that conference championship, so I was just hoping this wasn’t a trap game for us.”
Junior Presli Karnes and freshman Karli Mann made sure this wasn’t a trap game for Herrin. The two outside hitters combined for 34 kills, while Karnes added 10 digs to her team-high 20 kills and Mann delivered seven of her 14 kills in the first set for an early advantage.
“We are really banged up right now,” Jurich said. “We’re missing a few players and I’ve got a few injured that are out there playing.
“Right now, Karli and Presli are carrying the load for us and it was nice to see both of them step up. They’re two of the best hitters in Southern Illinois and they showed what they can do in this game.”
Emotions ran high for Marion seniors Dylann Torres, Tori Evans and Kamryn Madinger when they were honored before first serve. The Lady Wildcats were able to rebound from the first set with a stretch of rallies in their second set victory, but couldn’t string together enough rallies in the third set before dropping a fourth-straight game and to a 5-6 record.
“I know that with senior night they had some emotions,” Jurich said. “We were able to get out to such an easy Game One win and then I think we coasted in Game Two. They got out to such a big lead, but I felt like the key to Game Three was we got it going at the end of Game Two and that’s what turned it around for Game Three.”
Jurich’s daughter, Kelsey, is a senior libero enjoying a winning season in her final year at Herrin. Jurich served well in the first set during an 8-0 run that extended the Lady Tigers' lead from 12-7 to 20-7. Herrin got a string of kills during the run from Mann, freshman Jersey Summers and senior Whitney Keel, who finished with four kills and impressive 32 assists.
Routinely, Jurich served on Herrin’s final two points of the third set when Keel topped the evening off with a pass to Mann for a kill that crashed like a meteor in between a circle of Marion defenders. Jurich ended up leading the team in aces (three) and digs (15), all the while remembering her team's late surge in the second set that cut Marion’s lead from seven to three.
“It helped getting that good run at the end of the second game and carrying that momentum into the third game,” (Kelsey) Jurich said. “We let off a little bit in the second game, but I thought we pulled through in the important moments there at the end.”
While there were plenty of emotions for Marion on senior night, the Jurichs remembered the emotions they felt during the summer and fall months. It was a time of uncertainty where having a chance to take the same court together again seemed grim.
“There've been a lot of emotions and a lot of ups and downs this year,” (Karen) Jurich said. “(Kelsey’s) been able to play club ball and it’s been a great experience so far; we’re pretty happy with the way the season’s going right now.”
Jurich is looking at having this season with her teammates as a blessing. The success is an added bonus.
“It felt weird preparing for the season in the summer because we didn’t know if we were going to have it,” (Kelsey) Jurich said. “I’m so glad that we’re able to be in the gym, and having a great season is just proof that all of our hard work during the summer is being put to good use.”
Herrin’s win over Marion marks its third three-set victory of the season. Massac County owns the other two, but so far no other SIRR Ohio school has been able to touch what the Lady Tigers have cooking.
Next up for Herrin is a road matchup against Harrisburg on Tuesday. It’s the last road conference game on the Lady Tigers' schedule and Jurich wants her team prepared.
“We want to go over there determined,” she said. “Hopefully, come with a lot of energy and put forth a good effort.”
“Every game we’re coming into it expecting the most out of our opponent,” (Kelsey) Jurich said. “But we come in strong, ready to win and put everything we have on the court every night.”
