Prep Volleyball | Herrin serves Marion a loss on senior night

“It helped getting that good run at the end of the second game and carrying that momentum into the third game,” (Kelsey) Jurich said. “We let off a little bit in the second game, but I thought we pulled through in the important moments there at the end.”

While there were plenty of emotions for Marion on senior night, the Jurichs remembered the emotions they felt during the summer and fall months. It was a time of uncertainty where having a chance to take the same court together again seemed grim.

“There've been a lot of emotions and a lot of ups and downs this year,” (Karen) Jurich said. “(Kelsey’s) been able to play club ball and it’s been a great experience so far; we’re pretty happy with the way the season’s going right now.”

Jurich is looking at having this season with her teammates as a blessing. The success is an added bonus.

“It felt weird preparing for the season in the summer because we didn’t know if we were going to have it,” (Kelsey) Jurich said. “I’m so glad that we’re able to be in the gym, and having a great season is just proof that all of our hard work during the summer is being put to good use.”