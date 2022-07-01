Prep Volleyball | Herrin's Woodis takes over head coaching reins

HERRIN - Gabby Woodis is getting her shot.

The 26-year-old former standout athlete with the Tigers has been coaching junior high volleyball at Herrin for the last seven seasons. She also spent the last four years coaching high school freshmen.

But when varsity head coach Karen Jurich retired and junior varsity coach Meredith Torbeck chose not to apply for the position, that left the door wide open for Woodis.

"I am so excited for this opportunity. Coaching is such a passion of mine," said Woodis. "We are going to have a very competitive team moving forward and I look forward to carrying over much of what I learned from Coach Jurich, who I considered to be a mentor. I hope to grow our program's success."

Woodis will welcome back a strong nucleus of talent to build around this fall with the likes of junior front-row hitters Karli Mann, Janiah Harrison and Jersey Summers, as well as senior defensive specialist, Lauren McCluskie.

"We do graduate a lot of experience in Presli Karnes, Taylor Cornelius, and Regan Deaton, but we should still be pretty competitive. We have a big class of sophomores, which will definitely help," Woodis said.

Woodis is a 2014 graduate of HHS, who participated in multiple sports, including volleyball. She will be assisted this season by Crab Orchard graduate Tara Tanner (junior varsity coach) and former Tiger, Ashton Hawk, who will coach the freshmen.

HHS Athletic Director Stephanie Allen said she is confident that Woodis will be an effective leader in volleyball.

"I think Gabby will be a wonderful asset to our athletic program," Allen said. "She brings a lot of knowledge of the game with her and several years of coaching experience at the junior high, as well as with our freshman team. From what I have seen and heard, Gabby has built great relationships with the younger players and we are hoping that will carry over to the varsity level at the high school."

Allen said that whereas Jurich was a highly successful volleyball coach for years, sometimes a reset of the program with a completely new staff resonates well with the athletes.

"A fresh start if you will," she said.

Allen added that Herrin has one head coaching vacancy remaining - softball - the position that she formerly held.

"The position should be posted soon," she said.

The daughter of Bill and Angila, Woodis earned an associate's degree from John A. Logan College and has worked the last few years as Director of First Impressions at the Forbes Financial Group in Carbondale.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0