Prep Volleyball | Jaime Clark officially named Marion volleyball coach

MARION — The "acting head coach" description has been removed. Jaime Clark is now the official head coach of the Marion High School volleyball team.

"I'm really looking forward to having another opportunity to work with some great young women," said Clark, who is also the head coach for girls soccer at MHS. "What we lack in height we make up for in fierceness and competitiveness. Our girls play with determination and grit."

Clark, who led the soccer team to a 22-5 record in the spring, filled in last fall for volleyball head coach Beth Mitacek, who was on maternity leave. Mitacek chose not to return.

"We have 10 seniors out for this year's team, including seven returning lettermen," Clark said. "We have some athletes."

Seniors back in the fold are All-Conference performers Haylee Lambert (Clark's daughter), Bailey Williams, Ava Wong and Sophie Shrum.

Other seniors are: Kristen Kadela, who missed two seasons with a knee injury; Malia Roye (back from a hip injury); Gabby Shrum (Sophie's twin sister); Makenzie Nicholson; Taylor McAlister and Larissa Rorick.

Three other key returnees include juniors Jordyn Rhine and Olivia Thomas, as well as sophomore Lea Wong.

"We're going to be pretty strong defensively," Clark said. "We will run a good, fast offense, too."

The Wildcats went 20-16 last fall. It was the most volleyball wins for Marion since 2017.

"And we did that with no player taller than 5-foot-8," Clark said proudly.

MHS Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky said he is excited to have Clark back with the volleyball program.

"I'm pretty excited about the direction of our program under Jaime," he said. "We beat Belleville Althoff for the first time in school history last fall. I know we're undersized for volleyball, but we have a lot of good athletes. I think we can be competitive within the South Seven Conference."

Clark was a five-sport athlete in Greeley, Colorado, where she graduated in 1996, which included a state championship in tennis. She also participated in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track.

After accepting a soccer scholarship from Colorado College, she tore a quadriceps muscle in her leg at the state track meet her senior year. She had to give up soccer, but did manage to recover fully and competed in volleyball, basketball and track at the college. In track, she set school records in the triple jump and the 4x100 meter relay.

Clark went on to earn multiple degrees, including a doctorate from the University of Denver in counseling psychology. She and her family moved to Marion in 2005. Today, she works at SIU as a psychologist.

When not working, she is often involved in one sport or another, coaching club ball.

Clark has two children, Haylee Lambert, a member of the volleyball team, and Joseph Verbeck.

