Prep Volleyball | Mann delivers bigtime as Herrin spikers beat Carbondale

CARBONDALE — The Herrin Tigers rode the strong right arm of junior front-row hitter Karli Mann to a straight-set victory over the Carbondale Terriers in high school volleyball Thursday night.

Herrin prevailed 25-22, 25-22 and never trailed once in either set.

Mann, one of the premier players in the region, unofficially registered 13 kills and six additional blocks for points.

"She's just a leader," Herrin first-year head coach Gabby Woodis said of Mann. "She's the glue to our team. I thought that tonight she did a great job of hitting over the block and tipping the ball over the front row for points."

Mann said she felt like she was on top of her game.

"I was swinging at pretty much everything it seemed. Thankfully, I was able to put my shot down for points most of the time. And when it comes to blocks, I think that's the best part of volleyball. It gets all your teammates hyped when you get one."

Veteran Carbondale Terriers coach Fae Ragan said she has coached Mann on many occasions and is quite familiar with the standout performer.

"Karli has the gift of athleticism," Ragan said. "She has that great vertical leap of hers and it doesn't hurt that she has the experience of playing club ball. She's a great player."

Herrin jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first set with one kill from Mann and a service ace from sophomore Saylor Ray.

The Terriers battled back behind the efforts of sophomore Averie Summerlin (six kills and one block) and senior MeiKayla Graham (five kills).

But it would not be enough. The closest the home team got in the first set was a three-point deficit after Herrin's initial six-point run. The Tigers led by as many as eight points at 13-5.

In the second set, Herrin's lead wasn't nearly as daunting, but try as they might, the Terriers couldn't catch them. After tying the game at 2-2, the Tigers gradually built a lead it would not relinquish.

Herrin sophomore Skylar Yates came up huge in that second set with three kills.

"I think Skylar is an up and coming sophomore," Woodis said. "I can't take her out of the game right now. She's playing that well."

Woodis added that beating Carbondale is never an easy chore, especially on the Terriers' home floor.

"This was a motivating win for the girls tonight," she said. "Carbondale is a South Seven school and is well coached by Fae. We're happy to come away with the win here."

​Carbondale senior Payton Roberts came up strong for the Terriers in the second set with some key kills and blocks.

"We just never got any momentum going tonight," Ragan said. "Our ball control and serve received was not very consistent. I also thought we lacked energy out there."