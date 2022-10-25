Prep Volleyball | Marion, Carbondale, Herrin, Centralia win regional semifinal matches

The Marion Wildcats and Carbondale Terriers both won their Class 3A regional semifinal volleyball matches Tuesday night at Olney and will face one another for the regional title at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Although unconfirmed, the two schools are trying to move the contest from Olney to John A. Logan College to reduce travel time and expense on a school night. The Illinois High School Association must sign off on the change in regional site.

That said, the top-seeded Wildcats rolled past the host Olney, 25-17, 25-13 on Tuesday. Senior Bailey Williams paced the team in kills with eight. Jordyn Rhine contributed four kills, Haylee Lambert and Malia Roye added three each. Lambert was tops in assists from her setter's position with 18. Lambert also led the way from the service line with four aces. Sophie Shrum chipped in three. Defensively, the digs leader was Ava Wong with 12. Gabby Shrum followed with 10. Sophie Shrum tacked on nine.

"This was a great team effort," said Wildcats coach Jaime Clark. "Olney was a very tall and powerful team and we kept our composure and energy throughout the match. I felt we were very mentally tough and won the consistency battle."

Clark said she is "extremely proud" of the girls' performance.

"It will be a great matchup with Carbondale in the finals," she said. "They had a heck of a comeback against Mattoon tonight."

The Terriers had to work hard to earn their spot in the championship match Thursday. They beat the Green Wave, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22. Due to the lateness of the contest, no stats from the match were readily available.

Herrin is hosting the other Class 3A regional tournament. In the opener, Centralia slipped past Mount Vernon in straight sets, 25-15, 25-11 to advance to the championship, while the Tigers got past the Flaming Hearts of Effingham, 25-20, 25-23 to advance. The title match between Centralia and Herrin is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Herrin.