Prep Volleyball | Marion survives for win over West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT — When it mattered most, seniors Bailey Williams and Sophie Shrum delivered key kills at the net and a handful of service aces to lead the Marion Wildcats to a three-set non-conference win at West Frankfort on Monday, 25-13, 19-25, 25-14.

With the victory, the Wildcats improve to 19-7 overall and will travel to Carbondale on Thursday to resume league play. On Saturday, Marion will play four conference matches against Mount Vernon, Centralia, Belleville Althoff and Cahokia in a tournament hosted by Centralia.

The Redbirds fall to 11-15-1 and will travel to Herrin on Tuesday and host league-leading Massac County on Thursday.

Marion head coach Jaime Clark said her team didn't play its best volleyball in the second set, but that West Frankfort deserves some credit for that.

"We're a very small team, so when we're not aggressive and don't play with enough energy, we don't put other teams on the defensive," Clark said. "When we look good, we are playing aggressively and other teams can't get in system."

Clark said that in the second set, the Wildcats played with a lack of energy.

"They (Redbirds) also came up with some big blocks. To their credit, they really stepped it up in that second game. They got to a lot of balls that we hit hard and got them back in play. They were more in system than we were."

Clark said her senior leaders got the team back on track in the third set.

"We have 10 seniors and they're going out strong," she said. "We hadn't played in a while and were a little bit rusty tonight. But we recovered after that second game and came back and out and did what we needed to do in that third game to win the match."

Sophie Shrum, a senior outside hitter and defensive specialist for Marion, said the Wildcats underestimated the Redbirds.

"They got the momentum in that second set and we had to work hard to get it back," she said. Bailey (fellow senior, Williams) and I take it upon ourselves to keep everyone on our team thinking positively out there. Some girls have a tendency to get down on themselves if they make a mistake. Everyone makes mistakes. That's why you have to stay positive and keep that energy going in the right direction."

Shrum said the seniors, in particular, are excited about the possibility of winning the school's first volleyball conference title in 29 years.

"I think it's great and super exciting that we have a chance to do that this year," she said. "Hopefully, at the conference tournament Saturday, we will play great and win it."

Redbirds head coach Hayley Gendron said she was pleased with her team's overall performance.

"We still need to really work on covering all of the floor defensively," she said. "We have a bit of an issue of being stuck in concrete with our feet at times."

Gendron praised the effort of senior Laela Kohzadi, who finished with seven kills and played well at the net.

"Laela had some really nice blocks tonight and Bailey (sophomore Neibch) is going to be a force to be reckoned with at the net, too, in the years ahead. I don't think that we played to the best of our ability tonight. I definitely think we could have played better overall, but we should be proud of taking bigger schools like Marion to three sets. We need to build confidence from a match like tonight. The girls need to know that they can win against these bigger schools."

In the first set, the Wildcats jumped out to a 9-4 lead and never trailed. Williams recorded four kills and two service aces. Shrum checked in with four kills and one service ace. Jordyn Rhine added four kills.

In the second set, the Redbirds played a much stronger game. Kohzadi took over the game at the net with a variety of kills and blocked shots to give the hometowners a hard-earned win and force a third set.

In that third set, Marion jumped out to a 5-1 lead and built a six-point lead at 15-9. The Redbirds battled back to pull within two at 16-14 on a kill by freshman Reese James, but would get no closer. The Wildcats scored nine consecutive points with kills from Shrum and Rhine and aces from Williams to close out the match.